Signalhire Reports 329.26% Increase In Compensation & Benefits Searches In H1 2026

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Compensation & Benefits and Customer Success rose while HR and Customer Support declined.

- Ruslan FarakheievSAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Compensation & Benefits searches rose 329.26% in SignalHire 's comparison of January through June 2026 with the same months in 2025. Customer Success increased 140.44%.Search changes by categoryCompensation & Benefits: searches up 329.26%.Customer Success: searches up 140.44%.Human Resources: searches down 37.13%.Customer Support: searches down 9.52%.What the data showsHuman Resources searches fell 37.13%, and Customer Support declined 9.52%. Compensation & Benefits and Customer Success moved in the opposite direction. Each percentage uses the category's own 2025 baseline. The report does not infer that specialists replaced broader roles.About the comparisonThe figures count recorded SignalHire searches for January through June in each year. Categories include industries and job functions. Searches can have different purposes, and the table does not identify each user's intent. The analysis does not measure job postings, completed hires, or national employment.Advice for candidates and employersHR job seekers with compensation work should describe the pay reviews or benefits administration they actually handled. Customer support applicants considering customer success should show relevant account work, such as onboarding or renewals. A new title needs support from previous duties. The figures do not establish that every generalist should change careers.Employers should state which responsibilities belong to the vacancy and which qualifications they need. A compensation analyst and an HR administrator need different screening criteria. Customer success and customer support roles also differ. Check the skills required against the job's actual workload before using the larger percentages to justify a new position.SignalHire provides professional profile search and available verified contact details for recruiting and sales teams. Read the analysis for the full category comparison, candidate advice, and related reports.About SignalHireSignalHire helps recruiting and sales teams find professional profiles and available verified contact details.

RUSLAN FARAKHEIEV

SignalHire Sp. z o. o.

+1 209-437-3846

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

SignalHire reports 329.26% increase in Compensation & Benefits searches in H1 2026 News Provided By SignalHire Sp. z o. o. October 23, 2026, 10:41 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.