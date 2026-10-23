Maxim Cleaning & Restoration Helps Omaha-Area Homeowners Recover From Historic Flooding And Address Mold Concerns

Maxim Cleaning & Restoration has been locally owned and operated since 1977 and is built on integrity, continuous learning, and community-focused service.

OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Rainfall on September 30 exceeded a 100-year event across nearly all of Omaha, NE, city officials said. Parts of Douglas County recorded more than 8 inches, and firefighters answered 80 water rescue calls in three hours. By sunrise, basements across the metro had become the next emergency.Since that night, Gabe and his crew at Maxim Cleaning & Restoration have been helping homeowners and businesses recover. With more than four decades of experience, the team handles basement flooding cleanup, water extraction, structural drying, and content restoration. Swift water damage restoration in Omaha, NE, limits lasting damage.Even after the water is gone, moisture can hide inside building materials, and when it lingers, professional mold remediation may become necessary.“Our crews are walking into basements that look dry but are still holding water underneath,” said Gabe of Maxim Cleaning & Restoration.“Every day that moisture stays gives mold another chance to take hold, so speed matters. Weeks after a flood, homeowners should watch for musty smells, discoloration, or visible growth.”The same team handling water damage restoration also holds Applied Anti-Microbial Remediation Certification for mold concerns that follow. A professional mold remediation service pinpoints the moisture source, contains affected areas, and dries the structure before growth spreads. Air filtration and safe mold removal in Omaha, NE complete the work.Property owners still facing damp basements can turn to the Maxim team for an inspection.Business Information:Maxim Cleaning & Restoration has been locally owned and operated since 1977 and is built on integrity, continuous learning, and community-focused service. Its mission is to promote healthier indoor environments through expert knowledge and advanced technology.Media Contact10524 Chandler Rd #1, La Vista, NE 68128

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Maxim Cleaning & Restoration Helps Omaha-Area Homeowners Recover From Historic Flooding and Address Mold Concerns News Provided By Maxim Cleaning & Restoration October 23, 2026, 10:41 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry



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