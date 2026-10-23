Hashkey RWA Launches First Product Under The Hashkey“Htoken” Series, Offering A One-Stop Issuance Solution

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) HONG KONG, October 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- HashKey RWA, the tokenisation arm of HashKey Holdings Limited ("HashKey", or "the Group", Stock Code: 3887), a leading digital asset company in Asia with a global footprint, today announced the launch of the first tokenised security under its HashKey“hToken” series, leveraging its Real-World Asset (RWA) One-Stop Issuance Solution. As of October 22, the product is now live and available on the Earn Channel of HashKey Exchange, a licensed Virtual Asset trading platform. This is also the first product offered that supports subscriptions in USDT, and is available to eligible professional investors only.The inaugural product under the“hToken”series is backed by fund units in HashKey Fintech Opportunities Limited Class A (“HFOL Class A”), managed by HashKey Capital Management (BVI) Limited. The product is led by HashKey RWA. Through leveraging the Group's comprehensive capabilities, the launch integrates the full tokenisation process, from solution design and asset custody, to on-chain registration and distribution:- Asset Layer: The underlying assets are held in independent custody, ensuring legal segregation of ownership. Interests in the fund shares are held via a fiduciary arrangement and registered on-chain.- On-Chain Layer: This layer manages token minting, burning, and full-lifecycle operational management. The associated smart contracts are deployed on HSK Chain, ensuring on-chain record keeping and operational transparency.- Distribution Layer: Subscriptions and redemptions are facilitated through the Earn channel on HashKey Exchange. The product is only available to eligible professional investors.The launch of this hToken product not only marks the debut of HashKey RWA's one-stop issuance solution, but also demonstrates its comprehensive strength in drawing on the HashKey Group's ecosystem advantages across the entire digital asset value chain - integrating tokenised financial product design, blockchain technology, and compliant distribution capabilities to drive the commercial rollout of securities tokenisation solutions. This debut also provides concrete application scenarios and operational experience for building the digital finance infrastructure that connects traditional capital markets with the on-chain financial ecosystem.Going forward, HashKey RWA will continue to enhance its one-stop issuance solution and explore its application to a broader range of financial assets, including funds, bonds, equities and structured products, offering institutional clients more flexible and efficient solutions. The launch of HFOL Class A also further enriches HashKey Exchange's RWA product offering, providing eligible professional investors with more diversified tokenised securities products and asset allocation opportunities.About HashKey RWAHashKey RWA is the tokenisation arm of HashKey (3887). It's an institutional grade one-stop tokenization service that transforms real world assets into programmable, accessible and globally connected financial products, driving capital markets into a new era.It supports the full tokenization lifecycle to enable efficient end-to-end deployment from concept design to distribution. Supported by HashKey's core infrastructure and innovative capabilities, it enables the on-chain issuance of multiple tokenized assets globally, building a compliant bridge between traditional assets and on-chain liquidity.As a cornerstone of open finance, HashKey RWA sets a new paradigm for institutional asset issuance, management and distribution.DisclaimerThis material is provided for general information purposes only and does not constitute, and should not be construed as, an offer, solicitation, recommendation or investment advice in respect of any securities, tokenised assets or financial products. The products and solutions described herein do not constitute a public offering or solicitation in any jurisdiction. The products and services described herein are available only to eligible professional investors. Non-professional investors should not rely on the contents of this material in making any investment decisions. Any regulated activities that require a licence (including, without limitation, dealing in securities, providing automated trading services and distribution) are provided by entities within the group holding the appropriate licences issued by the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission, within the scope permitted by their respective licences, and subject to their licensing conditions and applicable laws and regulations. The prices of tokenised securities products may fluctuate significantly, and investors may lose their entire principal. Past performance is not a guarantee of future performance. Before making any investment decision, investors should carefully review the offering documents of the relevant product and, in light of their own financial situation, seek independent legal, tax and financial advice. This material has not been reviewed or approved by any regulatory authority. In the event of any inconsistency or conflict between the Chinese and English versions, the Chinese version shall prevail.

Athena Yuan

Hashkey Group

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

HashKey RWA Launches First Product Under the HashKey“hToken” Series, Offering a One-Stop Issuance Solution News Provided By Hashkey Group October 23, 2026, 10:42 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.