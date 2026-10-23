Forget The Socks!

Give the Gift of Rock This Christmas with Tickets to See Ian Gillan Live!

DEVON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, October 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- We know, we know... it is very un-groovy to talk about Crimbo already! But is it, though? There comes a time when ties and socks for chaps just don't really cut the mustard anymore. And how many smellies and slippers does one girl need? And quite honestly...being prepared early with gift buying leaves a lot more time for gigs, parties, etc etc.!So, those festive little rock 'n' roll rascals at Ian Gillan HQ thought it could be the perfect time to explain why a ticket for the upcoming 'Talking Gib'rish Tour' should be Plan A when getting something to pop in the Christmas Stocking of the rocker in your life! And these are the reasons why.... Socks are for feet. Rock 'n' roll is for the soul! Enough said!. Father Christmas knows his rock legends! Even the big fella reckons Ian Gillan beats another dodgy jumper!. The gift that keeps on rocking! Something fabulous to look forward to long after the turkey's gone!. No batteries, no assembly, no fuss! Just a cracking night out!. Music legends don't fit in stockings! But tickets certainly do!So don't be a Christmas pudding! Ditch the slippers, bin the boring gifts and put a little GIB'RISH under the tree!The UK tour will begin in April 2027 and continue throughout May. Tickets are available from BookingsDirect and the venues. Information and further announcements will be available via the gillan website.WIN A ROCKIN' CHRISTMAS TREAT – IAN GILLAN LIVE!We're spreading some festive cheer with the chance to WIN a pair of tickets to see Deep Purple legend Ian Gillan on his 'Talking Gib'rish Tour', at a venue of your choice!TO ENTER: Simply answer this rock 'n' roll trivia question:Which character did Ian Gillan voice on the original 1970 Jesus Christ Superstar concept album?A) Judas B) Jesus C) Pontius PilateEmail your answer and name to... by 1st December 2026.One lucky winner will have an extra reason to celebrate this Christmas!T&Cs: Winner drawn at random from correct entries on 1st December 2026. Prize: one pair of tickets, venue subject to availability. No cash alternative. Travel, accommodation and expenses excluded.Picture credit for image: Simon Fowler (with Xmas decorations from Ian Gillan HQ)Notes to Editors-Ian Gillan was born on 19 August 1945 in Hounslow. Renowned for his instantly recognisable voice and dynamic stage presence, he has built an extraordinary career as both a singer and songwriter, becoming one of the defining voices in rock music history.-Over the course of his remarkable career, Ian has recorded more than 79 studio albums along with countless live recordings, including the legendary Made in Japan, widely regarded as one of the greatest live albums ever made. Deep Purple's latest album, SPLAT!, was released on July 3rd 2026.-A recipient of honours including induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, a Grammy Hall of Fame award and the Ivor Novello International Award, Ian Gillan's global record sales have now exceeded 200 million copies.-To read more go to the Gillan website at- For information & images please contact Fran at Rabbit Attack PR: or on 07895184395

Francijn Suermondt

Rabbit Attack PR

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Forget the Socks! News Provided By Agility PR Solutions October 23, 2026, 10:43 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Music Industry



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