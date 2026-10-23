Hi3D / Key word(s): Product Launch/Agreement

Hi3D V1.0 Goes Open Source: The First Production-Validated Open-Source AI 3D Model

23.10.2026 / 12:30 CET/CEST

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BEIJING, Oct. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hi3D official Hi3D website Built for Real-World 3D Workflows Hi3D V1.0 (Formerly Sparc3D) gained recognition in 2025 for its high-resolution 3D geometry modeling capabilities. Building on that model, the Hi3D

Larger-scale training: Expanded the training dataset from approximately 500,000 to two million curated 3D assets.

Geometry reconstruction: Extends progressive geometry reconstruction to an effective sparse-grid resolution of up to 15363.

Structural consistency: Preserves fine structures and emphasizes geometric consistency across multiple viewpoints. Practical usability: Achieved the highest multi-view fidelity and detail richness scores in the reported evaluation, alongside a 90% slicing success rate. An Open Foundation for Industry Innovation By open-sourcing Hi3D V1.0, Hi3D provides a shared technical foundation for a wide range of applications, including 3D printing, product and e-commerce, industrial design, VR/AR/XR, animation and film, and more. Enterprises and developers can explore private deployment, integrate the model into existing workflows, and build specialized products and services under the applicable license. GitHub Live Demo Hugging Face From Open Model to a Creator-First 3D Ecosystem The open-source model is part of Hi3D's broader vision to build foundational infrastructure for AI 3D creation. Hi3D Hi3D Hi3D

Yasmin Zhang

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