Garshakurthi Village Mystery: Why Residents Stay Away From Alcohol And Non-Veg On Sundays

Garshakurthi village has a distinctive Sunday practice in which residents avoid alcohol and non-vegetarian food. Discover the local beliefs, traditions and cultural significance behind this unusual custom.

Sunday usually brings cravings for chicken and mutton. However, the people of Garshakurthi village in Karimnagar district made a strict rule for themselves. They completely stopped consuming meat and alcohol on Sundays. A local spiritual event sparked this transformation. The entire village now proudly follows this unique weekend tradition.Spiritual discourses played the main role behind this Sunday ban on meat and liquor in Garshakurthi. A spiritual speaker named Bhupathi Srinivas recently gave talks on the Mahabharata in the village. He explained the greatness of Sunday and the rules for worshipping the Sun God. He advised the villagers to avoid non-veg and alcohol on this sacred day. The villagers felt deeply inspired and collectively decided to follow his advice.The villagers did not just stop at making a personal choice. They wanted everyone to know about their new tradition. They set up large display boards at main junctions and streets across the village. These boards clearly state the Sunday rule. This change stands out because the entire village united to follow this spiritual path together.Hindu traditions consider Sunday as the special day of the Sun God. Devotees worship the Sun God as the ultimate symbol of energy, health, and radiance. Many people perform Sun salutations and join spiritual events on this day. Fasting and avoiding certain foods depend entirely on personal and family customs. The people of Garshakurthi village simply chose to make this spiritual devotion a permanent part of their weekly routine.