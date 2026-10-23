Kolkata Weather Update: Know Cyclone Arnab Landfall, Date, Time, Location, Impact

Kolkata Weather Update: Cyclone Arnab is brewing in the Bay of Bengal. Will it hit Odisha or Andhra Pradesh? We bring you the latest updates on the expected landfall date, time, and location. Find out how this storm will impact Bengal

The festive season is barely over, and the Bay of Bengal is already brewing fresh trouble. Weather models indicate a new cyclone might form by late October. Officials will likely name this upcoming storm Cyclone Arnab.

The Bay of Bengal provides the perfect conditions for cyclones during October and November. The sea water remains quite warm during this time. A simple low-pressure system easily gathers strength and turns into a massive storm.

The weather office reports that a cyclonic circulation from the Thailand coast has already entered the Andaman Sea region. The meteorological department states this circulation will soon turn into a low-pressure area. This shift will likely happen between Friday and Saturday.

The system will move west and northwest from the Andaman Sea. It will likely form a low-pressure area over the southeast and east-central Bay of Bengal first. The system will then gather more strength as it keeps moving in the same direction.

The US GFS model predicts the low-pressure area will form on October 23 and turn into a cyclone by October 25. The storm might hit the land near Bhubaneswar on the night of October 27. This means Odisha faces a high chance of landfall.

The European ECMWF model also points toward a cyclone. However, their calculations show the low-pressure area forming on October 24 and becoming a cyclone on October 26. The storm might make landfall near Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh on the afternoon of October 28.

The two weather models show different landfall locations and timings. One predicts Odisha, while the other points to Andhra Pradesh. Experts cannot confirm the exact path of the storm right now. The picture will get clearer in the coming days.

Multiple weather models hint at a late October storm, but the India Meteorological Department currently only confirms a strong low-pressure system. We must wait for an official announcement to know if this system will actually become a cyclone.

Bengal will not escape the impact even if the storm directly hits Odisha or Andhra Pradesh. The low-pressure system and cyclone will make the sea very rough. Coastal areas need to stay on high alert, especially the local fishermen.

A group of 13 Asia-Pacific countries names the cyclones using a pre-decided list. The list includes Bangladesh, India, Maldives, Myanmar, Oman, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Qatar, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Yemen, and Iran. Bangladesh provided the next name in line, Arnab, which means ocean or sea.