Economic Recoveries Gain Momentum Across Emerging Markets While Many Households Still Feel Left Behind

Across a growing number of emerging economies, economic reforms are restoring investor confidence, attracting capital and stabilising public finances. Yet for many households, daily life remains dominated by rising costs, shrinking purchasing power and uncertainty about the future.

The disconnect between improving economic indicators and public sentiment is becoming increasingly visible from Latin America to Africa and Asia. Governments that have implemented difficult reforms are earning praise from investors and international institutions, but many citizens say those changes have yet to translate into meaningful improvements in living standards.

Argentina offers one of the clearest examples of this divide. President Javier Milei's sweeping economic reforms have been credited with reducing inflation, opening the economy and improving investor sentiment. Inflation has fallen from levels close to 300 per cent to about 33 per cent, while fiscal measures have been welcomed by global financial institutions.

Yet many small business owners continue to feel pressure. Higher operating costs and weaker consumer spending have made trading conditions difficult despite broader signs of economic stabilisation. For some Argentines, the benefits highlighted by financial markets feel distant from everyday realities.

The pattern is not unique to Argentina.

From Morocco and Sri Lanka to Nigeria, Egypt and Uzbekistan, governments have pursued reforms aimed at correcting economic imbalances, attracting investment and reducing vulnerabilities that built up over years of fiscal strain.

Many of those measures emerged after a series of shocks, including the pandemic, food and energy price surges and the economic fallout from Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Policymakers responded by removing subsidies, liberalising currencies, reducing spending and raising interest rates.

Those decisions often improved macroeconomic stability but carried immediate costs for households.

Growth Returns But Social Frustration Continues To Build

Analysts note that the short-term consequences of reform can be particularly painful. Removing fuel subsidies, reducing public spending and allowing currencies to weaken frequently increase living costs before broader economic benefits appear.

Supporters of such policies argue that governments had little alternative if they wanted to prevent deeper crises and restore credibility with investors.

The reforms have produced measurable results. Emerging economies are now expanding at roughly 4 per cent annually, about twice the pace of many advanced economies. Foreign investment has also returned to several markets that were previously struggling with instability.

However, public frustration remains evident.

In Morocco, strong investment inflows have coincided with discontent over unemployment and unequal access to opportunities. While new office districts, infrastructure projects and commercial developments showcase economic progress, many citizens argue that education, healthcare and employment require greater attention.

Sri Lanka presents a similar challenge. Although the country has moved beyond the worst phase of its economic crisis and debt default, many households still face financial pressure. Rising expenses continue to strain family budgets even as broader economic conditions have improved.

Concerns about inequality are becoming increasingly prominent in policy discussions. Officials in several countries have warned that failing to address disparities in income and opportunity could undermine support for economic reforms.

The issue extends beyond developing economies. Cost-of-living pressures have fuelled protests and political tensions in countries such as France, Italy and Spain, highlighting a broader global concern about affordability and economic security.

However, developing nations often face a steeper challenge because food and energy account for a larger share of household spending. Inflation therefore tends to have a more immediate and visible impact on living standards.

International institutions have also acknowledged the pressures. IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva recently warned that higher food and fuel prices, combined with declining development assistance, are creating new difficulties despite years of reform efforts.