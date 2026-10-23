Not Every IRS Letter Means The Same Thing: Rappaport Tax Relief Urges Connecticut Taxpayers To Identify The Stage Before Responding

Westport, United States - October 23, 2026 - Rappaport Tax Relief explains why determining whether an IRS letter involves an assessment, collection activity, or active enforcement should come before choosing a response or resolution strategy.

Westport, Connecticut, September 2026. Rappaport Tax Relief, a Westport-based tax resolution firm led by Enrolled Agent David Rappaport, is encouraging Connecticut taxpayers to identify what type of IRS issue they are actually facing before responding to a notice or agreeing to a resolution plan.

The distinction matters because not every IRS letter represents the same stage of a tax problem.

Some notices involve a proposed change to a tax return. Others demand payment on an already assessed balance. Later notices can signal that the IRS is preparing to levy wages, bank accounts, or other assets.

Responding as though every notice is simply a bill can cause taxpayers to focus on payment before determining whether the underlying balance is correct, whether appeal rights remain available, or whether the case has already moved into active collection.

Assessment, Collection, and Enforcement Are Different Problems

An IRS tax problem can develop through several different stages.

A notice such as a CP2000 generally involves information the IRS believes does not match a filed tax return. It proposes a change and gives the taxpayer an opportunity to respond.

A balance-due notice, on the other hand, generally means a liability has already been assessed and the IRS is requesting payment.

A Final Notice of Intent to Levy represents a different level of urgency because it may carry important collection appeal rights and a limited response period before levy action can proceed.

Those situations should not automatically receive the same response.

A taxpayer disputing income attributed to them may need documentation and a written response. Someone who agrees with the balance but cannot pay may need to evaluate collection alternatives. Someone already facing levy action may need immediate intervention before addressing the longer-term resolution.

Why Paying First Is Not Always the First Step

One common mistake is assuming that setting up a payment plan immediately is always the safest response.

An installment agreement can be an effective resolution tool, but it does not answer every question surrounding an IRS account.

Before choosing a payment arrangement, taxpayers should understand which years are involved, whether the balances are accurate, whether returns are missing, whether penalties may qualify for relief, and whether another collection option better fits the taxpayer's finances.

Similarly, applying for an Offer in Compromise because it sounds more attractive than a payment plan does not mean the taxpayer actually qualifies.

The right option depends on the facts already recorded on the IRS account and the taxpayer's present financial circumstances.

The Notice Should Tell You What Question to Ask Next

Rappaport Tax Relief approaches IRS correspondence by first determining what the notice is actually addressing.

. Is the IRS questioning the return?. Has the tax already been assessed?. Is the taxpayer still in ordinary collection?. Has the IRS issued a final levy notice?. Is a Revenue Officer already involved?. Are missing returns preventing resolution?

Those questions create a clearer starting point than simply asking how quickly the balance can be paid.

“People often come in focused entirely on the dollar amount,” said David Rappaport, Enrolled Agent.“The first thing we need to understand is how the IRS arrived at that amount and where the case stands today. Once we know that, the options become much clearer.”

A More Informed Starting Point for Connecticut Taxpayers

Rappaport Tax Relief works with individuals and small business owners dealing with back taxes, unfiled returns, IRS collection actions, levies, liens, installment agreements, Offers in Compromise, audits, and related federal tax problems.

The firm's approach centers on reviewing the actual tax account and the taxpayer's circumstances before determining the appropriate response.

For Connecticut taxpayers receiving IRS correspondence, the first step does not always have to be making a payment or submitting an application.

Sometimes the most important first step is simply determining what the IRS is asking, what stage the case has reached, and which rights and options are still available.

About Rappaport Tax Relief

Rappaport Tax Relief is a tax resolution firm based in Westport, Connecticut. Led by Enrolled Agent David Rappaport, the firm works with individuals and small business owners facing IRS tax debt, collection actions, unfiled returns, audits, liens, levies, and other federal tax matters.

Rappaport Tax Relief provides personalized representation with an emphasis on understanding each taxpayer's complete IRS situation before determining a resolution strategy.

For more information, visit rappaporttaxrelief or call 917-488-8295.