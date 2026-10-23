Houston To Honor Global Music Icon And Male Breast Cancer Survivor Dr. Mathew Knowles With Special Proclamation Day On October 25, 2026

MENAFN - GetNews) From building a global entertainment empire to championing breast cancer awareness, Dr. Mathew Knowles continues to inspire generations through leadership, resilience, and purpose.

HOUSTON, TEXAS - October 23, 2026 - Houston will celebrate an extraordinary legacy of music, entrepreneurship, education, and survivorship as internationally renowned music executive, entrepreneur, author, educator, and breast cancer advocate Dr. Mathew Knowles receives a prestigious City of Houston Proclamation recognizing October 25, 2026, as Dr. Mathew Knowles Day.

The special recognition will be presented by Houston City Council during the highly anticipated Strength, Survival & Sisterhood: Breast Cancer & Domestic Violence Awareness Brunch, hosted by Dr. Sonia R. White, Founder and Chief Editor of Winners of the World Global Magazine, on Sunday, October 25, 2026, at The Junior League of Houston.

The proclamation celebrates a man whose influence extends far beyond the entertainment industry and whose personal journey has become a powerful platform for education, advocacy, and saving lives.

“Dr. Mathew Knowles has shown the world what extraordinary vision, discipline, and determination can accomplish,” White said.“But beyond the music, the awards, and the global success stands a man whose courage to publicly share his breast cancer journey has given hope to countless individuals.”

THE VISIONARY BEHIND A GLOBAL ENTERTAINMENT LEGACY

Widely recognized as one of the most influential executives in modern music history, Dr. Mathew Knowles is the Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer of Music World Entertainment Corporation.

Through strategic vision, business innovation, and an unwavering commitment to excellence, he transformed an initial $1,000 investment into a multimillion-dollar entertainment enterprise.

His leadership and influence have helped shape the careers of some of the world's most celebrated performers, including Destiny's Child, Beyoncé, Solange as well as many other award-winning artists whose contributions have left an enduring mark on the global music industry.

His professional legacy encompasses a music portfolio credited with more than 500 million records sold, 28 Grammy Awards, and over $300 million in concert touring revenue.

Beyond entertainment, Dr. Knowles has shared his knowledge of entrepreneurship, branding, leadership, and the business of music with audiences and students at prestigious academic institutions, including Prairie View A&M University, Harvard University, Howard University, Rice University, and Texas Southern University.

From the boardroom to the classroom, from global concert stages to national conversations about cancer awareness, Dr. Mathew Knowles continues to demonstrate that influence carries a responsibility to educate, inspire, and uplift others.

Dr. Knowles has received numerous prestigious honors and recognitions, including International Executive of the Year from the Greater Houston Partnership and Houston's Entrepreneur of the Year Award.

Beyond his professional achievements, Mr. Knowles has demonstrated a longstanding commitment to philanthropy and community development in Houston, including the donation of two Habitat for Humanity homes, his contribution with Knowles-Temenos Housing, and the establishment of the Knowles-Rowland Center for Youth, reflecting his dedication to providing housing opportunities, empowering young people, and strengthening underserved communities.

BEYOND THE MUSIC: A SURVIVOR USING HIS VOICE TO SAVE LIVES

In 2019, Dr. Knowles publicly revealed his diagnosis of male breast cancer, bringing international attention to a disease too often perceived as affecting only women.

Following his diagnosis and discovery of a BRCA2 genetic mutation, he became a passionate advocate for breast cancer awareness, genetic testing, family health history, and early detection.

His willingness to share his personal experience has helped challenge misconceptions and encourage important conversations about men's health and hereditary cancer risks.

His message is powerful: Breast cancer does not discriminate, awareness is essential, and early detection can save lives.

As a male breast cancer survivor, Dr. Knowles represents an important and often underrepresented voice in the global fight against the disease.

A CITY HONORS ONE OF ITS OWN

The City of Houston proclamation acknowledges Dr. Knowles' extraordinary accomplishments as a business leader, cultural influencer, educator, and humanitarian whose work continues to inspire individuals across generations.

The recognition is especially meaningful as Houston comes together during Breast Cancer Awareness Month and Domestic Violence Awareness Month to celebrate individuals who demonstrate remarkable courage in the face of adversity.

The October 25 ceremony will bring together distinguished community leaders, elected officials, advocates, breast cancer and domestic violence survivors, and other honorees for an afternoon dedicated to strength, healing, empowerment, and hope.

A CELEBRATION OF STRENGTH, SURVIVAL & SISTERHOOD

Presented by Winners of the World Global Magazine, the Strength, Survival & Sisterhood Brunch celebrates the courage of survivors while recognizing individuals whose service, advocacy, and leadership are transforming communities.

Sonia R. White, a United States Air Force veteran, licensed mammographer, healthcare leader, and Founder of the S.M.I.L.E. Foundation emphasizes the significance of recognizing Dr. Knowles during this special gathering.

“His story reminds us that true greatness is not measured solely by professional achievements, but also by the lives we touch and the legacy we leave behind. It is an extraordinary honor to celebrate him in Houston and recognize his continued impact on future generations.”

Dr. Sonia R. White, Founder & Chief Editor, Winners of the World Global Magazine

EVENT DETAILS

Event: Strength, Survival & Sisterhood: Breast Cancer & Domestic Violence Awareness Brunch

Special Recognition: City of Houston Proclamation - Dr. Mathew Knowles Day

Date: Sunday, October 25, 2026

Time: 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Venue: The Junior League of Houston

Location: 1811 Briar Oaks Ln Houston, TX 77027

Proclamation Presentation: Houston City Council

Hosted By: Dr. Sonia R. White, Winners of the World Global Magazine

Ticket Link:

About Dr. Sonia R. White

Dr. Sonia R. White is a healthcare professional, U.S. Air Force veteran, and entrepreneur with over 20 years of experience in radiologic sciences. She is the Founder and Chief Editor of Winners of the World Global Magazine and Founder of the S.M.I.L.E. Foundation, Inc., championing leadership, recognition, and community empowerment.

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VIRTUAL INTERVIEW (ZOOM) AVAILABILITY

Friday, October 23

12-3pm CST

IN-PERSON INTERVIEWS

Sunday, October 25

10-11am CST

Interviews will be held at the venue. More information will be provided to confirmed outlets.