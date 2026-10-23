Pensacola Marketplace To Bring Local Businesses Together For Small Business Saturday

MENAFN - GetNews)Free holiday shopping event will connect local businesses, independent entrepreneurs and holiday shoppers on November 28 Touch Collections LLC and the Gulf Coast Minority Chamber of Commerce will present a free Shop Small Business Saturday Holiday Marketplace on Nov. 28, 2026, at DeVilliers Square Office Complex in Pensacola, Florida. The event runs 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

PENSACOLA, Fla. - October 23, 2026 - True Touch Collections LLC and the Gulf Coast Minority Chamber of Commerce will present a free holiday marketplace at DeVilliers Square Office Complex on Saturday, Nov. 28, bringing local businesses and shoppers together to celebrate Small Business Saturday.

The Shop Small Business Saturday Holiday Marketplace will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at DeVilliers Square Office Complex, 321 North DeVilliers Street, Pensacola, Florida. The community event will give shoppers an opportunity to discover local businesses, connect with independent entrepreneurs and support small businesses during the holiday shopping season.

The marketplace is designed to encourage community engagement and local economic support by bringing businesses and consumers together for an afternoon of shopping and discovery. Admission is free and open to the public.

“When we shop at and support our local small businesses, we help strengthen the local economy, create opportunities for entrepreneurs, and build a more vibrant community. Every purchase is an opportunity to invest in the people and businesses that make our community unique,” said Terrance Henderson, president of operations for True Touch Collections LLC.

Small businesses, independent entrepreneurs and local makers interested in participating can find vendor registration information at:

Event Details

Event: Shop Small Business Saturday Holiday Marketplace

Date: Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026

Time: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: DeVilliers Square Office Complex

Address: 321 North DeVilliers Street, Pensacola, Florida

Admission: Free to the public

Presented by: True Touch Collections LLC and the Gulf Coast Minority Chamber of Commerce

Parking: Street parking is available in the surrounding area. Public parking is also available in the City of Pensacola parking lot behind the event location.

Vendor registration:

About True Touch Collections LLC

True Touch Collections LLC is a Pensacola-based personal care and beauty company guided by its brand promise,“Defined By You. Always.” The company develops products, systems and experiences designed to support individual expression through personal care, beauty and wellness.

About the Gulf Coast Minority Chamber of Commerce

The Gulf Coast Minority Chamber of Commerce is a presenting organization for the Shop Small Business Saturday Holiday Marketplace at DeVilliers Square. Its participation supports the event's focus on local entrepreneurship and community engagement.