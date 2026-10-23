Jalesa Morrison Releases Depravity, A Dark Crime Thriller About Secrets, Disappearance, And Deception

MENAFN - GetNews) New novel follows a grieving sister whose public image conceals a disturbing truth; available on Amazon.

UNITED STATES - October 23, 2026 - Author Jalesa Morrison announces the release of Depravity, a dark suspense novel that turns a missing-person mystery into a chilling exploration of manipulation, calculated violence, and the danger of appearances. Published October 14, 2026, the 252-page paperback is available through Amazon, bringing readers into a story where the person attracting sympathy may be the very person others should fear.

At the center of Depravity is Debelah Thompson, a criminal justice student who works quietly at a deli and appears to be a grieving older sister. Her sister, Tamika, has vanished alongside three friends, a group known as the“Yorktown Four,” after a weekend sleepover. As the public follows the case, Debelah presents herself as the devastated survivor, crying when cameras arrive and allowing the community to see her as a victim of an unsettling mystery.

But the story behind that public image is far more disturbing. The missing girls have not disappeared in the way investigators believe: Tamika and her friends are being held in a soundproof room above the very detectives searching for them. Debelah's knowledge of criminal justice is not simply academic. She uses it to manipulate the investigation, conceal evidence, and keep suspicion away from herself as she builds an increasingly dangerous world of control.

Morrison's premise places readers inside a narrative driven by dramatic irony: the audience is shown the contrast between what investigators believe and what is happening beyond their view. The result is a suspenseful story about performance, power, and the unsettling distance between a carefully maintained reputation and a person's private actions. The missing-person case provides the mystery, while Debelah's calculated choices steadily raise the stakes.

The novel also draws tension from the settings and roles surrounding its central character. A criminal justice student, a deli worker, a grieving sibling, and a seemingly devout“First Lady” are identities that help Debelah move through different parts of her community. Each appearance offers another opportunity to influence what others believe. As the investigation continues, the central question is not only where the Yorktown Four have gone, but whether anyone will recognize the truth before more lives are affected.

With Depravity, Morrison delivers a dark fiction experience for readers drawn to crime stories, psychological suspense, deceptive characters, and mysteries built around hidden motives. The novel's premise challenges the familiar assumption that grief and vulnerability are always signs of innocence. Instead, it examines how easily public sympathy can be shaped when someone knows what others expect to see. Its contemporary premise also speaks to readers fascinated by true-crime culture, media narratives, and the fragile line between witness and suspect.

Readers interested in Depravity can find the book on Amazon. The listing identifies Jalesa Morrison as both author and publisher and offers the story in paperback, with the Kindle edition listed separately. The release adds a new title to Morrison's body of independently published fiction and invites suspense readers to follow a case in which the apparent victim may be concealing the most dangerous secret of all.

Available on Amazon:

About the Author

Jalesa Morrison is an independent author whose work explores crime, young adult fiction, and compelling human experiences. She is the author of Four Years of Despair and Depravity, showcasing her interest in emotionally intense storytelling and suspenseful narratives. Through her writing, Morrison invites readers to explore complex characters, difficult realities, and the hidden motivations behind human behavior.

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