Cornerstone Commons Brings New Business And Community Destination To Roseville

MENAFN - GetNews) New Macomb County destination will connect entrepreneurs, support local businesses and introduce SHOP 48066 ahead of Small Business Saturday.

ROSEVILLE, MICHIGAN - October 23, 2026 - A new destination designed to bring business, creativity and community together is opening in Roseville. Cornerstone Commons will celebrate its grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony on Monday, November 16, 2026, at 9:30 a.m., at 19381 E. Ten Mile Road.

Founded by entrepreneur and community advocate Rodnesha Sommerville, Cornerstone Commons brings a fresh approach to how local businesses, nonprofit organizations, professionals and residents connect. The new destination combines flexible workspaces, professional meeting opportunities, entrepreneurial resources and thoughtfully designed gathering experiences under one roof.

Guided by four pillars - Work, Meet, Create and Gather - Cornerstone Commons is designed to be a place where ideas become opportunities, professional relationships grow and community connections thrive.

“Our vision for Cornerstone Commons is to create more than a beautiful space,” said Sommerville.“We want to build a place where entrepreneurs can grow, organizations can connect, families can celebrate, and our community can discover new opportunities. We're excited to bring that vision to Roseville.”

Creating Opportunities Beyond the Grand Opening

Cornerstone Commons will support coworking, business meetings, professional workshops, nonprofit collaboration and private celebrations. Planned services include the Cornerstone Mail Center, providing professional mailing solutions for entrepreneurs and organizations.

The destination will also introduce SHOP 48066, a local shopping initiative designed to spotlight independent businesses, makers and entrepreneurs. With its holiday market planned around Small Business Saturday on November 28, SHOP 48066 will encourage residents to discover local products and connect with the people behind the businesses.

Together, these initiatives reflect a commitment to strengthening small business visibility, encouraging collaboration and creating new opportunities for community engagement in Roseville and surrounding Macomb County communities.

Grand Opening & Media Invitation

Community members, entrepreneurs, nonprofit leaders and invited guests are welcome to celebrate the opening of Cornerstone Commons on November 16 at 9:30 a.m. Members of the media are invited to attend the ribbon cutting, tour the space and interview founder Rodnesha Sommerville.

Location: 19381 E. Ten Mile Rd., Roseville, MI 48066

About Cornerstone Commons

Cornerstone Commons is a business and community destination in Roseville, Michigan, dedicated to connecting entrepreneurs, organizations, creatives and residents through flexible workspaces, business resources, collaborative experiences and community gatherings. Work. Meet. Create. Gather

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