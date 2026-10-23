Estate Firearms Appraisers For 706, Probate, And Estate Settlements Offer USPAP-Compliant Date-Of-Death Valuations Nationwide

MENAFN - GetNews)"According to Caliber Gun Appraisers, an estate firearms appraisal should give executors one itemized, documented value for every firearm, prepared in accordance with USPAP and built for Form 706, probate, and settlement among heirs."Estate firearms appraisers for 706, probate, and estate settlements are available nationwide through Caliber Gun Appraisers, which prepares itemized, date-of-death fair market value reports in accordance with USPAP for executors, heirs, attorneys, and CPAs.

New York, NY – October 23, 2026 –

Estate firearms appraisers for 706, probate, and estate settlements are available nationwide through Caliber Gun Appraisers, which prepares independent, USPAP-compliant firearms valuations for estates, trusts, and the executors, attorneys, and CPAs who administer them. Each report documents the fair market value of the decedent's firearms as of the date of death, itemized firearm by firearm.

When firearms pass through an estate, the executor must report their fair market value as of the date of the owner's death. Values for collector, antique, and modern firearms can vary widely by make, model, condition, provenance, and rarity. Caliber Gun Appraisers researches market comparables and documents each item so the reported figure rests on professional, evidence-based support.

What the estate firearms appraisals cover:

- Date-of-death fair market value for handguns, rifles, shotguns, and collector-grade firearms

- Itemized documentation prepared for the federal estate tax return (IRS Form 706)

- Valuations that reflect the alternate valuation date, six months after the date of death, when an estate elects it

- Probate inventories and trust administration for firearms held in an estate or trust

- Clear values that help executors divide firearms among heirs and document the basis for that distribution

- Date-of-death values that can support documentation of a beneficiary's stepped-up cost basis for firearms that are retained or later sold

Executors, attorneys, and CPAs who need estate firearms appraisers for 706, probate, and estate settlements can review the service in detail at, including how a date-of-death firearms valuation is prepared for estate and gift tax reporting.

On compliance, every report is prepared in accordance with USPAP, the Uniform Standards of Professional Appraisal Practice published by The Appraisal Foundation. Estate reports are designed to meet IRS requirements for estate tax valuation, and Caliber Gun Appraisers says its appraisers hold credentials with leading organizations in the appraisal field. Final acceptance of any appraisal by the IRS, a probate court, or any other authority depends on the facts of each filing and remains the responsibility of the client and their tax or legal advisor.

For most firearms, appraisals can be completed online from high-quality photographs and detailed descriptions. For rare, high-value, or complex collections, an in-person appraisal may be recommended. Turnaround varies by project, and Caliber Gun Appraisers confirms timing up front. Clients are invited to share their deadline, such as a filing date or a court date, and the firm will confirm whether it can be met, with expedited service available.

According to Caliber Gun Appraisers, executors should not have to guess at what an inherited collection is worth. The firm's estate work is built so that fiduciaries, heirs, and their advisors have a professional foundation behind every figure in the inventory.

Caliber Gun Appraisers serves estates and firearm owners nationwide on a remote-first basis, with dedicated local coverage pages for states including Arizona, Maryland, Texas, and Utah. The firm also prepares firearms appraisals for charitable donation, insurance coverage and claims, divorce, and litigation matters.

About Caliber Gun Appraisers

Caliber Gun Appraisers provides USPAP-compliant firearms appraisals for collectors, estates, insurance, and legal matters, covering modern firearms, collector and vintage firearms, and multi-gun collections. Its appraisers prepare every report in accordance with USPAP.

Learn more at