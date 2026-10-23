After The Proposal: Whiteflash Details The Engagement Ring Warranty And Service Coverage Behind Every Ring It Sells

MENAFN - GetNews)Shoppers researching an engagement ring warranty usually discover the question after the ring is already on the hand: a prong catches on a sweater, the ring turns on a finger that has changed size, or white gold begins to lose its luster. Following the holiday proposal season, Whiteflash, the Houston based jeweler specializing in precision cut diamonds and designer bridal jewelry, is outlining exactly what its service coverage includes, what it leaves out, and where new owners should turn for each.

“At Whiteflash, our commitment to quality extends far beyond the diamond and craftsmanship that go into every ring. We understand that an engagement ring is meant to be worn and cherished every day, often for a lifetime, and that daily wear exposes it to a wide range of conditions that make proper care and ongoing service essential. Our focus on quality and customer service means standing behind the jewelry we sell and helping our clients protect and enjoy it for years to come. We believe our responsibility doesn't end when a ring leaves our showroom; it continues through the guidance, care, and support we provide long after the proposal,” said Eliezer Eber, COO of Whiteflash.

Included With Every Purchase: The One Year Service Plan

Whiteflash operates a full service manufacturing operation and services the jewelry it sells. Every Whiteflash jewelry order is backed by the One Year Service Plan, which covers refinishing and repairs to the metal and accent diamonds that result from normal wear for one year from the ship date. The plan is in addition to any guarantees provided by the designer brands Whiteflash carries.

The plan also includes one complimentary ring sizing within a year of purchase on most rings. Certain designs cannot be sized or can be sized only within a limited range, so confirming the finger size before ordering remains the better path.

The One Year Service Plan does not cover damage to or loss of certified diamonds or colored gemstones, and it is void if work has been performed by another jeweler. After the first year, Whiteflash continues to service its jewelry, with recommended work and associated fees explained up front. For coverage protecting against loss or theft, Whiteflash recommends personal jewelry insurance.

Optional Extended Coverage: The Ultimate Care Plan

For owners who want repair protection beyond the first year, the Ultimate Care Plan is available in a three year term or for the lifetime of ownership, with the same coverage under both. The plan is provided by JM Care Plan, Inc., a member of the Jewelers Mutual Group, and must be added at checkout when the jewelry is purchased.

It covers restoration needed because of normal wear or faulty workmanship, including bent, broken, or worn prongs, resetting of diamonds, thinning or cracked ring shanks, refinishing and polishing, and rhodium plating of white gold. It also covers loss of diamonds caused by a defective setting, soldering a ring to another ring, and ring resizing after a 60 day waiting period, with shipping covered both ways for covered services.

Service Plans Are Not Insurance

Neither plan is an insurance policy. The One Year Service Plan covers repairs rather than loss, and the Ultimate Care Plan is a service contract that excludes theft and mysterious disappearance. Whiteflash encourages owners to consider a personal jewelry insurance policy for that protection. Whiteflash has arranged for Jewelers Mutual Insurance Company to provide information and a no-obligation quote to customers in the United States and Canada, excluding Québec, through its jewelry insurance page. Whiteflash is not a licensed insurance agent and does not sell insurance.

Care Between Inspections

Coverage works best when combined with routine attention. The Whiteflash guide to engagement ring care advises removing rings for the gym, heavy yard work, and swimming, since chlorine can degrade gold alloys. It recommends storing pieces separately because diamonds can scratch other jewelry, including other diamonds. A ring that catches on clothing, feels rough to the touch, or shows a gap beneath a prong tip should be examined promptly, and every ring benefits from a professional inspection once a year.

For more information on service coverage for Whiteflash jewelry, visit Whiteflash.

About Whiteflash

Whiteflash is a modern jeweler specializing in precision cut diamonds, designer engagement rings, and fine diamond jewelry. As the exclusive home of A CUT ABOVE® Super Ideal natural diamonds, Whiteflash is internationally recognized for scientific light-performance analysis, including ASET, Ideal-Scope, and Hearts & Arrows imaging. Based in Houston, Texas, Whiteflash serves a global clientele and is an authorized retailer for the finest brand name designers including Tacori, Verragio, Simon G., A. Jaffe, and Vatche. Whiteflash offers the Lifetime Upgrade Program on all A CUT ABOVE® diamonds.