HONGBURG FLAVORMAKER Mayonnaise Sourcing Highlights Specifications And Testing

MENAFN - GetNews)"HONGBURG FLAVORMAKER FOOD CO., LTD."HONGBURG FLAVORMAKER helps foodservice and private label buyers source mayonnaise through published specifications, application testing and flexible packaging. Its range includes real, lite, vegan and flavored mayonnaise, with customization covering formula, texture, pack size and labeling. Recent testing guidance and purchasing FAQs help buyers compare options and evaluate samples before placing orders.

TIANJIN, China, October 23, 2026 - HONGBURG FLAVORMAKER, a China-based mayonnaise manufacturer, is giving foodservice and private label buyers a more concrete basis for supplier evaluation through its published product information and a mayonnaise texture-testing guide released on October 20, 2026. The guide examines smoothness, spreadability and coating, connecting familiar purchasing descriptions with observations buyers can make during application trials.

For purchasing teams, the practical question is whether a selected mayonnaise works with their food, serving equipment and packaging. HONGBURG FLAVORMAKER's range spans classic real mayonnaise, lite mayonnaise, vegan mayonnaise and specialty flavors, supported by formulation and packaging customization for different sales channels.

Mayonnaise Specifications Give Buyers a Measurable Starting Point

HONGBURG FLAVORMAKER's October 13 restaurant sauce selection guide publishes the following reference values for its real mayonnaise specification:

Fat content: 70–90%, as stated in the real mayonnaise specification.

pH: Not more than 4.2, as stated in the real mayonnaise specification.

Viscosity: 50,000–80,000 mPa·s, measured using a Brookfield viscometer with an S64 spindle at 25°C and 10 rpm.

These figures provide a reference for discussion, rather than a universal specification for every mayonnaise in the portfolio. Buyers should confirm the final values for the selected formulation and compare viscosity readings only when the measurement conditions match.

This distinction matters when assessing quotations. A numerical reading can support specification review, while approval still depends on whether the product suits the intended application. The published references give buyers specific points to discuss alongside taste, packaging and commercial terms.

Mayonnaise Testing Separates Three Performance Questions

The October 20 guide distinguishes smoothness from spreadability and coating. A uniform appearance and mouthfeel address smoothness. Spreadability concerns how a portion moves across a surface and stays in place. Coating concerns how the sauce adheres to mixed ingredients.

The guide outlines spread, coating and hold tests, helping development teams assess mayonnaise on the food and in the packaging used during service. It also explains why an instrument reading alone cannot establish performance under a spatula, in a squeeze bottle or in a mixing bowl.

A sandwich application and a mixed salad may require different texture priorities. Recording the application, sample identity and observations gives the manufacturer a clearer basis for reviewing an adjustment request.

Product Selection Reflects the Menu and Target Customer

HONGBURG FLAVORMAKER real mayonnaise is positioned for sandwiches, burgers, salads, dipping and cold dishes. Its traditional egg-based direction gives buyers a starting point for a familiar condiment, with acidity, saltiness, creaminess and texture available for discussion.

The wider mayonnaise range supports different product briefs. Lite options address buyers seeking a lighter formulation direction, while vegan mayonnaise provides an egg-free option for plant-based positioning. Garlic and hot and spicy mayonnaise offer flavor extensions for restaurant menus and retail ranges.

A retailer developing a plant-based condiment, for example, would begin with ingredient suitability and intended product positioning before judging flavor and pack presentation. A foodservice buyer replacing a classic mayonnaise would compare the candidate against the existing application. In either purchasing situation, the chosen formulation needs its own approved specification and sample.

Packaging Choices Connect the Purchase With Everyday Handling

The published product page for HONGBURG FLAVORMAKER's sandwich and burger mayonnaise lists packaging options including 10 g, 15 g and 20 g sachets, 390 g, 500 g and 1 kg cartons, and plastic bottle or bucket formats that include 3 kg and 3.75 kg sizes. Final availability and suitability are confirmed for the specific project.

These options serve different tasks. Sachets suit individual portions and takeaway distribution. Squeeze bottles support direct application, while larger containers can suit commercial kitchens. Retail projects may place greater emphasis on shelf presentation and label space.

Purchasing teams should identify the pack they intend to use before comparing prices. A change in format can alter dispensing, transfers and replenishment. Comparing equivalent product and packaging proposals keeps a lower unit price from obscuring differences in how the mayonnaise will actually be used.

Private Label Sourcing Moves Through Defined Approval Stages

HONGBURG FLAVORMAKER's OEM process covers project consultation, flavor and formula development, sample approval, packaging and artwork confirmation, pilot production and mass production. Customization encompasses ingredients, acidity, texture, flavor, net weight and label presentation.

For a private label mayonnaise project, the opening brief should identify the destination market, sales channel, intended use and preferred pack. These details help establish which existing product direction to evaluate and which adjustments require development.

Approval should connect the selected sample with the agreed formula, packaging and artwork. Buyers can then request confirmation of order quantities, lead times and documentation for that project. Keeping these decisions together creates a useful reference when purchasing, quality and operations teams review subsequent orders.

The product pages state that evaluation samples are available, with freight usually paid by the customer. Buyers can therefore begin with a suitable sample and a clear purchasing brief before progressing to a bulk order.

Related Sauces Extend the Range Around Mayonnaise

For customers building a broader restaurant condiment offering, HONGBURG FLAVORMAKER mayonnaise can be considered alongside cheese sauce for toppings, BBQ sauce for grilled menu applications and mustard sauce for sharper flavor accents. Each sauce requires its own assessment of taste, handling and intended use.

Retail and cooking ranges can extend to salad dressing, pasta sauce and pizza sauce. Tomato paste, tomato ketchup and tomato sauce represent separate purchasing categories, with different roles in ingredient preparation, table use and cooking. This wider selection allows related sourcing discussions while preserving a specific brief for each product.

Mayonnaise Purchasing FAQs

Which mayonnaise options does HONGBURG FLAVORMAKER supply?

The range includes classic real mayonnaise, lite mayonnaise, vegan mayonnaise and specialty flavors such as garlic and hot and spicy mayonnaise. Buyers can select a direction according to the intended menu, customer group and sales channel.

Can buyers customize mayonnaise formulas and packaging?

Yes. HONGBURG FLAVORMAKER supports private label discussions covering flavor, acidity, saltiness, creaminess, viscosity, packaging format, net weight and label artwork. The final formulation and packaging combination are confirmed for each project through sample review and approval.

What should buyers confirm before approving a mayonnaise sample?

Confirm the selected formulation, ingredient and allergen information, storage instructions and proposed packaging. Review any numerical specification with its measurement conditions, then evaluate the sample in the intended application. Order quantities, lead times and required documentation should be confirmed for the specific purchasing project.

Review the Range and Request Suitable Samples

Buyers can explore the HONGBURG FLAVORMAKER mayonnaise range and request the product catalog to compare available product directions and packaging. For a more focused review, submit the intended application, destination market, preferred format and formulation priorities when requesting samples.

About HONGBURG FLAVORMAKER

HONGBURG FLAVORMAKER is a China-based mayonnaise and condiment manufacturer serving importers, distributors, retailers, foodservice operators and private label brands. Founded in 2014, Hongburg Flavormaker Food Co., Ltd. combines flavor development, manufacturing and export support across mayonnaise, cheese sauces, tomato products, cooking sauces and dressings. The company offers OEM and private label services, including formula adjustment, packaging selection and label customization for different markets and sales channels.