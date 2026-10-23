Hand Eczema Market Size In The 7MM Is Projected To Grow At A Significant CAGR Over The Forecast Period Of 2026-2036

MENAFN - GetNews) Hand eczema is a chronic inflammatory skin disorder affecting the hands, characterized by erythema, scaling, vesicles, fissures, and pruritus. It often results from a combination of irritant and allergic exposures along with genetic predisposition. It is commonly associated with occupational risk factors, particularly“wet work” involving frequent handwashing and chemical exposure, and is more prevalent among females and working-age adults.

(Albany, US), October 23, 2026 - DelveInsight's 'Hand Eczema Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast – 2036' report delivers an in-depth understanding of Hand Eczema, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the Hand Eczema market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, and France), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

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Key Takeaways from the Hand Eczema Market Report



In April 2026, LEO Pharma announced that the US FDA accepted a supplemental NDA for delgocitinib (ANZUPGO) in adolescents aged 12-17 years with chronic hand eczema (CHE).

In March 2026, LEO Pharma launched“It's GO time”, a new direct-to-consumer multichannel campaign for ANZUPGO (delgocitinib) cream, the first and only FDA-approved treatment for moderate to severe CHE.

In June 2025, Formation Bio licensed gusacitinib to Sanofi to advance its development in a new indication.

According to DelveInsight's analysis, the Hand Eczema market size was found to be ~USD [XX] million in the 7MM in 2025, and it is projected to grow at a CAGR of ~[XX]% during 2026-2036.

The United States is expected to account for the largest share of the Hand Eczema market, supported by a large patient pool, high awareness, and advanced healthcare infrastructure.

Epidemiological evidence suggests that hand eczema has an annual prevalence of ~9–10% and a lifetime prevalence of up to ~15%. The condition is 1.5- to 2-fold more common in females than males, largely due to occupational“wet work” exposure.

ANZUPGO (LEO Pharma) was approved in the EU in 2024 and in the US in 2025. Alitretinoin (Stiefel Laboratories) is approved in the EU as the only widely approved systemic therapy for severe CHE unresponsive to topical corticosteroids, and it is not approved in the US or Japan.

Current treatment relies largely on topical corticosteroids, emollients, and off-label systemic agents, which often give suboptimal long-term control. Substantial unmet need persists in moderate-to-severe and refractory disease, along with high recurrence rates and limited systemic options.

The leading Hand Eczema Companies include LEO Pharma, Stiefel Laboratories, Formation Bio/Asana Biosciences, and others. Promising Hand Eczema Therapies include Delgocitinib (ANZUPGO), Gusacitinib/ASN002, Alitretinoin, and others.

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Hand Eczema Overview

Hand eczema is a chronic inflammatory skin disorder affecting the hands, characterized by erythema, scaling, vesicles, fissures, and pruritus. It often results from a combination of irritant and allergic exposures along with genetic predisposition. It is commonly associated with occupational risk factors, particularly“wet work” involving frequent handwashing and chemical exposure, and is more prevalent among females and working-age adults. Hand eczema can occur independently or alongside atopic dermatitis, with impaired skin barrier function increasing susceptibility. It is broadly classified into subtypes such as irritant contact dermatitis, allergic contact dermatitis, and chronic hand eczema, each requiring tailored management. Diagnosis rests on patient history, clinical examination, and exclusion of differential diagnoses, with patch testing used to identify allergens. Despite its high prevalence and its impact on quality of life and productivity, treatment options remain limited, and many patients experience recurrent or refractory disease.

Hand Eczema Epidemiology Segmentation in the 7MM



Total Prevalent Cases of Hand Eczema

Age-specific Cases of Hand Eczema

Gender-specific Cases of Hand Eczema

Severity-specific Cases of Hand Eczema Subgroup-specific Cases of Hand Eczema

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Hand Eczema Epidemiology Key Findings



Hand eczema has an annual prevalence of ~9–10% and a lifetime prevalence of up to ~15%, underscoring its high global disease burden.

Chronic hand eczema represents a smaller subset of cases, yet it accounts for a disproportionate share of severe disease, healthcare utilization, and occupational disability.

Occupational exposure, particularly“wet work”, is a key driver, with healthcare workers, cleaners, and food handlers at significantly elevated risk.

Hand eczema is 1.5- to 2-fold more common in females than males, explained by differences in occupational and private-life exposure. More than one-third of patients experienced moderate to severe disease, and around one-third had a history of atopic dermatitis. The average age of onset is ~12 years.

Approved Therapies for Hand Eczema

Delgocitinib (ANZUPGO): LEO Pharma

Delgocitinib cream is a topical pan-Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor indicated for the treatment of moderate-to-severe CHE, acting through inhibition of the JAK-STAT signaling pathway, a key driver of skin inflammation and immune dysregulation. It was approved in the EU in 2024 and in the US in 2025. In 2014, LEO Pharma entered into a licensing agreement with Japan Tobacco, securing exclusive global rights (excluding Japan) to develop and commercialize delgocitinib cream for dermatological use. In April 2026, the US FDA accepted a supplemental NDA for use in adolescents aged 12-17 years.

Alitretinoin: Stiefel Laboratories

Alitretinoin is an oral retinoid (9-cis retinoic acid) approved in the EU (2008) for severe CHE unresponsive to topical corticosteroids. It acts through broad anti-inflammatory and immunomodulatory activity by binding to retinoic acid receptors (RAR) and retinoid X receptors (RXR), helping regulate keratinocyte differentiation, reduce inflammation, and restore skin barrier function. It remains one of the few approved systemic therapies for severe CHE, though its use is limited by teratogenicity and the need for monitoring.

Hand Eczema Pipeline Analysis

Gusacitinib/ASN002: Formation Bio/Asana Biosciences

Gusacitinib (ASN002) is an oral, potent, dual Janus kinase (JAK) and spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK) inhibitor. Both kinases are involved in cytokine production and signaling and have been implicated in inflammatory disorders. Gusacitinib is in Phase II development for chronic hand eczema. In June 2025, Formation Bio licensed gusacitinib to Sanofi to advance development in a new indication.

Discover more about therapies set to grab Major Hand Eczema Market Share @ Hand Eczema Market Drivers and Barriers

Hand Eczema Market Outlook

The hand eczema market is gradually shifting from traditional symptomatic management toward targeted, mechanism-driven therapies. Current approaches rely mainly on topical corticosteroids, emollients, barrier protection, and trigger avoidance, which often provide suboptimal long-term control in moderate-to-severe cases. Marketed players such as LEO Pharma and Stiefel Laboratories, along with emerging player Formation Bio/Asana Biosciences, are advancing therapies for this chronic and relapsing condition. Targeted agents such as JAK inhibitors are expected to reshape the treatment paradigm, as seen in other inflammatory dermatological conditions. Alitretinoin's lack of approval in the US and Japan underscores regional disparities and the need for globally accessible therapies. The US, driven by a large patient pool and advanced healthcare infrastructure, is expected to be the largest market. Targeted therapies such as delgocitinib and gusacitinib are anticipated to see gradual uptake, while topical corticosteroids and emollients keep moderate-to-high uptake as first-line treatments.

Hand Eczema Treatment Landscape

Treatment of hand eczema begins with lifestyle modification, trigger avoidance, patient education, and skin barrier restoration with emollients. First-line pharmacologic therapy involves topical anti-inflammatory agents such as corticosteroids, calcineurin inhibitors, and newer options like the pan-JAK inhibitor delgocitinib. In severe or refractory cases, escalation to phototherapy or systemic treatments such as alitretinoin, cyclosporine, and methotrexate may be required. Long-term management focuses on preventing flares, maintaining skin barrier integrity, and minimizing occupational and environmental triggers. Key factors driving the market include high disease burden and occupational exposure, limited approved therapies and unmet clinical need, and emerging targeted therapies and pipeline innovation.

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Scope of the Hand Eczema Market Report



Coverage- 7MM

Study Period- 2022-2036

Forecast Period- 2026-2036

Hand Eczema Companies- LEO Pharma, Stiefel Laboratories, Formation Bio/Asana Biosciences, and others.

Hand Eczema Therapies- Delgocitinib (ANZUPGO), Gusacitinib/ASN002, Alitretinoin, and others.

Hand Eczema Market Dynamics: Hand Eczema market drivers and market barriers

Hand Eczema Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT Analysis, Conjoint Analysis Hand Eczema Unmet Needs, KOL Views, Reimbursement

Table of Contents



Key Insights

Report Introduction

Executive Summary

Key Events

Epidemiology and Market Forecast Methodology

Hand Eczema Market Overview at a Glance

Disease Background and Overview of Hand Eczema

Epidemiology and Patient Population of Hand Eczema

Patient Journey of Hand Eczema

Marketed Therapies

Emerging Therapies

Hand Eczema: 7MM Analysis

Unmet Needs of Hand Eczema

SWOT Analysis of Hand Eczema

KOL Views of Hand Eczema

Market Access and Reimbursement of Hand Eczema

Appendix

DelveInsight Capabilities

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