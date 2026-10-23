Achondroplasia Market: Rapid Increment Driven By Innovation By 2034 Delveinsight

MENAFN - GetNews) Achondroplasia is a genetic disorder and the most common form of dwarfism, characterized by abnormal bone growth that results in short stature with disproportionately short arms and legs, a larger head, and distinctive facial features. It is caused by mutations in the *FGFR3* gene, which affects cartilage formation and bone growth.

(Albany, US), October 23, 2026 - DelveInsight's "Achondroplasia Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Achondroplasia, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Achondroplasia market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

To Know in detail about the Achondroplasia market outlook, drug uptake, treatment scenario and epidemiology trends, Click here; Achondroplasia Market Forecast

Some of the key facts of the Achondroplasia Market Report:



The Achondroplasia market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034).

In March 2026, Ascendis Pharma continues to advance its growth through its TransCon platform. For the third time in six years, the Copenhagen-based firm has secured FDA approval for a rare disease therapy developed using its "transient conjugation" drug delivery technology. The FDA has approved Yuviwel, a once-weekly injection for children with achondroplasia, a rare genetic disorder that causes dwarfism. This accelerated approval applies to children aged 2 and older with open growth plates, the cartilage regions at the ends of bones that enable bone lengthening.

In February 2026, Ascendis Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ASND) announced that the U.S. Food & Drug Administration has granted Accelerated Approval for YUVIWEL® (navepegritide; developed as TransCon® CNP). It is the first and only once-weekly therapy approved to promote linear growth in children aged 2 years and older with achondroplasia and open epiphyses, providing continuous systemic exposure to CNP throughout the weekly dosing period. Continued approval, which was granted based on improvements in annualized growth velocity (AGV), may depend on confirmation of clinical benefit in post-approval confirmatory trials.

In June 2025, Ascendis Pharma reported the week 26 interim results from its ongoing Phase II COACH Trial, which is assessing the combination of TransCon CNP (navepegritide) and TransCon hGH (lonapegsomatropin) in children with achondroplasia, a rare genetic disorder. The data indicate that TransCon hGH enhances the effects of TransCon CNP, leading to greater growth and improved body proportions after 26 weeks of treatment. The combination's safety and tolerability were consistent with what has been observed for each therapy individually.

In March 2025, Ascendis Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ASND) has filed a New Drug Application (NDA) with the U.S. FDA for TransCon CNP (navepegritide), intended for the treatment of children with achondroplasia. This investigational prodrug, administered once weekly, is based on C-type natriuretic peptide (CNP) and is engineered to deliver prolonged CNP exposure to receptors across the body-particularly in growth plates and skeletal muscles-targeting the underlying cause of achondroplasia.

In January 2025, The FDA has approved the Investigational New Drug (IND) application for TYRA-300, an oral FGFR3-selective inhibitor, for the treatment of low-grade, intermediate-risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC). This approval enables the initiation of a Phase 2 clinical trial targeting this patient group. TYRA-300 is an experimental oral therapy being developed to treat cancers and skeletal dysplasias, such as achondroplasia and hypochondroplasia.

In September 2024, BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: BBIO), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in genetic disorders, announced today that the FDA has granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation to oral infigratinib, which is being developed for pediatric achondroplasia. This designation aims to accelerate the development and regulatory review of drugs in the U.S. that meet strict criteria. To qualify, a drug must show initial clinical evidence of potentially significant improvement on clinically meaningful endpoints compared to existing treatments.

In the United States, achondroplasia impacts a slightly higher percentage of females (51.2%) compared to males (48.8%). This slight difference may be attributed to genetic or biological factors that contribute to its somewhat greater prevalence in females.

In 2023, the total number of diagnosed prevalent cases of achondroplasia in Japan and the US was approximately 18,000, with expectations for this number to increase in the coming years.

In 2023, Japan had around 3,000 diagnosed prevalent cases of achondroplasia.

The epidemiology model categorizes age-specific cases into nine groups: 0-4, 5-10, 11-15, 16-20, 21-30, 31-40, 41-50, 51-60, and over 60. DelveInsight's estimates indicate that the 5-10 age group was the most affected in the US, with around 4,000 cases reported in 2023.

Achondroplasia is estimated to occur in 1 out of every 15,000 to 40,000 live births, making it one of the most prevalent types of skeletal dysplasia.

Key Achondroplasia Companies: BioMarin Pharmaceuticals, RIBOMIC Inc., Sanofi, Black Diamond Therapeutics, Ribomic, Tyra Biosciences, QED Therapeutics, and others

Key Achondroplasia Therapies: VOXZOGO (vosoritide), RBM-007, SAR-442501, BDTX 4876, RBM-007, TYRA 300, Infigratinib, and others The Achondroplasia market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Achondroplasia pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Achondroplasia market dynamics.

Achondroplasia Overview

Achondroplasia is a genetic disorder and the most common form of dwarfism, characterized by abnormal bone growth that results in short stature with disproportionately short arms and legs, a larger head, and distinctive facial features. It is caused by mutations in the *FGFR3* gene, which affects cartilage formation and bone growth. This condition is typically inherited in an autosomal dominant pattern, meaning that only one copy of the altered gene is sufficient to cause the disorder. While people with achondroplasia often have normal intelligence and lifespan, they may experience certain health challenges such as spinal stenosis, ear infections, and respiratory issues.

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Achondroplasia Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Achondroplasia Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Achondroplasia market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020-2034 in the 7MM segmented into:



Total Prevalence of Achondroplasia

Prevalent Cases of Achondroplasia by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Achondroplasia Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Achondroplasia

Download the report to understand which factors are driving Achondroplasia epidemiology trends @ Achondroplasia Epidemiology Forecast

Achondroplasia Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Achondroplasia market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Achondroplasia market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Achondroplasia Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Achondroplasia Therapies and Key Companies



VOXZOGO (vosoritide): BioMarin Pharmaceuticals

RBM-007: RIBOMIC Inc.

SAR-442501: Sanofi

BDTX 4876: Black Diamond Therapeutics

RBM-007: Ribomic

TYRA 300: Tyra Biosciences Infigratinib: QED Therapeutics

Discover more about therapies set to grab major Achondroplasia market share @ Achondroplasia Treatment Landscape

Scope of the Achondroplasia Market Report



Study Period: 2020-2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Achondroplasia Companies: BioMarin Pharmaceuticals, RIBOMIC Inc., Sanofi, Black Diamond Therapeutics, Ribomic, Tyra Biosciences, QED Therapeutics, and others

Key Achondroplasia Therapies: VOXZOGO (vosoritide), RBM-007, SAR-442501, BDTX 4876, RBM-007, TYRA 300, Infigratinib, and others

Achondroplasia Therapeutic Assessment: Achondroplasia current marketed and Achondroplasia emerging therapies

Achondroplasia Market Dynamics: Achondroplasia market drivers and Achondroplasia market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Achondroplasia Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Achondroplasia Market Access and Reimbursement

1 Key Insights

2 Achondroplasia Market Report Introduction

3 Achondroplasia Market Executive Summary

4 Key Events

5 Epidemiology and Market Forecast Methodology of Achondroplasia

6 Achondroplasia Market Overview at a Glance

7 Disease Background and Overview of Achondroplasia

8 Achondroplasia Market Treatment

9 Epidemiology and Patient Population of Achondroplasia

10 Patient Journey of Achondroplasia

11 Achondroplasia Marketed Therapies

12 Achondroplasia Emerging Drugs

13 Achondroplasia: 7MM Analysis

14 Unmet Needs of Achondroplasia

15 SWOT Analysis of Achondroplasia

16 KOL Views of Achondroplasia

17 Market Access and Reimbursement of Achondroplasia

18 Appendix

19 DelveInsight Capabilities

20 Disclaimer

21 About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Healthcare Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.