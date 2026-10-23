Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Market Set To Expand Through 2036 As Cardiac Myosin Inhibitor Class Reshapes The Treatment Landscape

(Albany, US), October 23, 2026 - DelveInsight's "Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy- Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast 2036" report delivers an in-depth understanding of HCM, historical and forecasted epidemiology, and market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, and France), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

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Some of the Key Facts of the Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Market Report



The total prevalent cases of HCM across the 7MM was estimated at approximately 10,900,000 in 2025, with the US accounting for roughly 50% of diagnosed prevalent cases.

Males are more affected by HCM than females, and diagnosed cases are projected to increase in the United States through 2036.

In the US in 2025, approximately 70% of diagnosed prevalent HCM cases were obstructive (oHCM), while about 30% were non-obstructive (nHCM); among the EU4 and UK, Germany accounted for the highest diagnosed prevalent cases.

In June 2026, Bristol Myers Squibb announced the US FDA accepted a supplemental New Drug Application for mavacamten in adolescents (ages 12 to <18) with symptomatic oHCM, granting Priority Review with a PDUFA date of September 30, 2026.

In May 2026, Cytokinetics announced positive topline results from ACACIA-HCM, the pivotal Phase III trial of aficamten in symptomatic non-obstructive HCM, meeting both dual primary endpoints. Only two disease-specific targeted therapies are currently approved in HCM - mavacamten (CAMZYOS) and aficamten (MYQORZO) - with key pipeline players including Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Imbria Pharmaceuticals, Edgewise Therapeutics, and Tenaya Therapeutics advancing the next wave of candidates.

Key Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Companies

Cytokinetics, Bristol Myers Squibb, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Imbria Pharmaceuticals, Edgewise Therapeutics, Tenaya Therapeutics, and others.

Key Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Therapies

Aficamten (MYQORZO), Mavacamten (CAMZYOS), Sotagliflozin (ZYNQUISTA), Ninerafaxstat, EDG-7500, TN-201, and others.

Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Overview

HCM is the most common inherited cardiac disorder and a major cause of heart failure and sudden cardiac death, particularly among young adults. The disease is commonly associated with mutations in sarcomeric protein genes, leading to:



Abnormal thickening of the left ventricle and interventricular septum

Impaired cardiac relaxation and increased myocardial stiffness In some cases, obstruction of blood flow from the left ventricle (oHCM)

HCM can present as obstructive or non-obstructive disease and may cause shortness of breath, chest pain, fatigue, palpitations, dizziness, and syncope, with severe cases raising the risk of arrhythmias, heart failure, stroke, and sudden cardiac death. Diagnosis relies on clinical evaluation, family history, echocardiography, cardiac MRI, ECG, and genetic testing, with risk stratification for sudden cardiac death forming a critical part of patient assessment.

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Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Market Segmentation

The HCM market report proffers detailed analysis for the study period 2022-2036 segmented into:



By Region/Geography: North America (US); Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the UK); Asia-Pacific (Japan)

By Drugs/Therapies By Epidemiology Segmentation: Total prevalent cases of HCM, diagnosed prevalent cases of HCM, gender-specific diagnosed prevalent cases of HCM, type-specific (oHCM vs. nHCM) diagnosed prevalent cases of HCM, total treated cases of HCM

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Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Treatment Landscape

Pharmacologic treatment of HCM has traditionally focused on symptom control and complication prevention:



In symptomatic patients with preserved ejection fraction, beta blockers, nondihydropyridine calcium channel blockers (verapamil and diltiazem), and disopyramide have been the mainstay of first-line therapy, aimed at improving left ventricular filling and reducing left ventricular outflow tract obstruction (LVOTO).

In patients with severe symptomatic obstruction unresponsive to medical therapy, septal reduction procedures such as surgical myectomy or alcohol septal ablation may be required.

Implantable cardioverter defibrillators (ICDs) are recommended in high-risk patients to reduce sudden cardiac death risk.

The approval of cardiac myosin inhibitors - mavacamten (CAMZYOS) and, more recently, aficamten (MYQORZO) - has transformed the landscape by directly targeting the excessive cardiac contractility underlying oHCM. Emerging pipeline candidates such as sotagliflozin (Lexicon Pharmaceuticals), ninerafaxstat (Imbria Pharmaceuticals), and EDG-7500 (Edgewise Therapeutics) are advancing cardiometabolic and sarcomere-targeted mechanisms aimed at expanding treatment beyond the myosin inhibitor class.

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Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Market Strengths



A well-established and expanding base of disease-targeted therapies, with mavacamten and aficamten offering physicians two approved cardiac myosin inhibitor options for oHCM.

Aficamten's positive Phase III ACACIA-HCM results in non-obstructive HCM point toward the first disease-modifying option for a segment that has lacked targeted therapy. An active pipeline spanning SGLT1/SGLT2 inhibition, metabolic modulation, and selective sarcomere modulation is diversifying the field beyond a single mechanism of action.

Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Market Opportunities



The limited number of disease-specific approved therapies for non-obstructive HCM creates a significant opportunity for first-in-class approval and market entry. Potential label expansion of mavacamten into adolescent patients, alongside growing use of genetic testing and family screening, is expected to broaden the diagnosed and treated patient pool.

Scope of the Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Market Report



Study Period: 2022-2036

Historical Year: 2022-2025 | Base Year: 2026 | Forecast Period: 2026-2036

Coverage: The US; Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the UK; Japan

Key Companies: Cytokinetics, Bristol Myers Squibb, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Imbria Pharmaceuticals, Edgewise Therapeutics, Tenaya Therapeutics, and others

Key Therapies: Aficamten (MYQORZO), Mavacamten (CAMZYOS), Sotagliflozin (ZYNQUISTA), Ninerafaxstat, EDG-7500, TN-201, and others

Market CAGR (Forecast Period): XX% (2026-2036) Analysis Includes: KOL views, SWOT analysis, reimbursement, conjoint analysis, unmet needs, market drivers and barriers, epidemiology patient burden

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Table of Contents

Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Market Report Introduction

Executive Summary for Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy

SWOT Analysis of Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy

Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Market Overview at a Glance

Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Disease Background and Overview

Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Market Segmentation and Analysis

Regional Analysis of the Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Market

Country-Specific Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Market Analysis

Competitive Landscape and Key Company Profiles

Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Unmet Needs

Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Emerging Therapies and Pipeline

Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Market Outlook

Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Market Access and Reimbursement

Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Market Drivers

Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Market Barriers

Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Recent Developments

Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Appendix

Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Report Methodology

DelveInsight Capabilities

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