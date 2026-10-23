Creative Diagnostics Introduces High-Risk HPV L1 Virus-Like Particles Produced In Yeast For Research And Assay Development

MENAFN - GetNews) Creative Diagnostics launches a range of High-Risk HPV L1 VLPs Produced in Yeast to support HPV research applications.

New York, NY, United States - October 23, 2026 - Creative Diagnostics, a leading manufacturer and supplier of antibodies, antigens and assay kits, has launched a range of High-Risk HPV L1 VLPs Produced in Yeast, a portfolio of recombinant virus-like particle (VLP) antigens to support human papillomavirus (HPV) research, serological assay development, antibody evaluation, and vaccine-related investigations. This new product line provides researchers and laboratory professionals with access to L1 VLP antigens that represent multiple high-risk HPV genotypes, which can help to advance studies of HPV-specific immune responses and antigen recognition.

HPV is a non-enveloped, double-stranded DNA virus with a T = 7 icosahedral capsid composed of 72 L1 pentamers (capsomeres), which are paired with L2 monomers. The L1 and L2 proteins have similar molecular weights (approximately 55kDa), with minor differences among different HPV genotypes. HPV has evolved a highly refined infection mechanism and exhibits specificity regarding the species, tissues and cell types it infects. Furthermore, the HPV virion enters the host via routes other than body fluids, resulting in a weak immune response from the host against neutralizing epitopes on the capsid. Given this low immune pressure, as well as the fact that the human antiviral immune response is primarily driven by type-specific neutralization, the HPV phylogeny is highly complex, with more than 200 distinct genotypes having accumulated to date.

As there is currently no efficient method of extracting natural antigens from cultures, serological testing for HPV relies primarily on the use of "virus-like particles" (VLPs). When expressed via recombinant technology, the major HPV capsid protein L1 self-assembles into VLPs. These VLPs do not contain the viral genome, but they present type-specific conformational epitopes that are similar to those found in real viral particles. HPV L1 VLPs can induce high-titre, type-specific neutralizing antibodies and form the basis of current preventive vaccines.

To better support scientific research in HPV immunology and diagnostics, Creative Diagnostics now provides researchers with high-risk HPV L1 VLPs produced in yeast, which are ideal for HPV-related research, diagnostic reagent development, antibody evaluation and viral antigen characterization. These antigens are based on the major capsid protein L1 of clinically significant high-risk HPV types. When properly expressed and processed, the L1 protein self-assembles into VLPs that resemble natural HPV capsids in structure but do not contain viral genomic material. This makes L1 VLPs non-infectious antigenic reagents that are particularly suitable for research that require the presentation of a natural capsid structure.

Creative Diagnostics' new product portfolio covers nine high-risk genotypes relevant to cervical cancer research, HPV epidemiology, and immune response profiling, including HPV16, HPV18, HPV31, HPV33, HPV35, HPV45, HPV52, HPV59 and HPV68. This comprehensive testing panel enables the parallel comparison of subtype-specific antibody responses, cross-reactivity and antigenic performance across multiple high-risk genotypes.

For researchers and assay developers who are interested in evaluating the High-Risk HPV L1 VLPs portfolio, product specifications, availability, application-specific requirements, or requesting bulk production, please visit .

About Creative Diagnostics

Creative Diagnostics is a leading manufacturer and supplier of antibodies, viral antigens, innovative diagnostic components, and critical assay reagents. In addition to providing contract R&D and biologic manufacturing services for diagnostic manufacturers along with GMP biologics manufacturing for the biopharmaceutical market, the company aims to continue to act as a trusted source for all researchers' assay development and manufacturing needs.