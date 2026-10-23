CD Bioparticles Offers HPV Serology Multiplex Immunoassay Services To Support Vaccine Research And Immunological Studies

MENAFN - GetNews) CD Bioparticles launches a HPV Serology Multiplex Immunoassay service platform to help researchers characterize antibody responses to HPV.

New York, NY, United States – October 23, 2026 –With years of experience in the pharmaceutical and life science sectors, CD Bioparticles has recently expanded its analytical service portfolio and launches a HPV Serology Multiplex Immunoassay service platform to help researchers characterize antibody responses to human papillomavirus (HPV). This new service supports studies that require the measurement of antibody isotypes and subclasses, and can provide researchers with useful tools to investigate immune responses and evaluate HPV vaccine candidates.

Various in vitro techniques are currently available for measuring antibody levels in human serum samples. These highly specific assays can be used to determine whether an individual has been exposed to a pathogen and to evaluate the strength, breadth and duration of vaccine-induced immunity at the individual and population levels. Multiplex (or multi-analyte) platforms are increasingly being used to evaluate immune responses to multiple antigens simultaneously, typically reducing the cost per sample and allowing more efficient use of available samples. Consequently, multiplex serological testing has become an indispensable component of numerous public health programmes. Currently, laboratories conducting HPV serological testing worldwide are limited to a small number of academic institutions, public health agencies and vaccine manufacturers.

To support vaccine development and immunological research, CD Bioparticles now offers HPV serological multiplex immunoassay services to the research community for measuring antibody subtypes and subclasses. CD Bioparticles' new multiplexed assay platform is ideally suited to analyzing humoral immune responses following HPV vaccination, making it particularly well-suited to epidemiological studies and vaccine immunogenicity bridging assessments.

CD Bioparticles' service platforms offer multiple technical advantages. For example, this high-throughput HPV serological assay can simultaneously detect antibodies against multiple HPV viral-like particles (VLPs) in a single well and is compatible with 96-well and 384-well plates. The microsphere-based multiplexed assay platform enables researchers to detect antibodies against more than seven oncogenic HPV vaccine subtypes, resulting in high sample utilization. This method shows a high correlation with HPV pseudovirus-based neutralisation assays (PBNA), and CD Bioparticles has completed comprehensive validation for total IgG, offering flexible modules suitable for IgA1/2, IgM and IgG subclasses. Additionally, CD Bioparticles supports the scalability required to evaluate other antibody properties (e.g. Fc receptor binding and complement activation).

The HPV antibody response assessment service from CD Bioparticles has a wide range of applications, including evaluating the immunogenicity of HPV vaccines, conducting immunobridge studies for single-dose and alternative dosing regimens, performing epidemiological seroprevalence studies, comparing HPV biosimilar vaccines, monitoring antibody decline and persistence longitudinally, and analyzing subtypes and isotypes to distinguish between mucosal and systemic immune responses.

CD Bioparticles' new high-throughput platform offers professional support for vaccine developers, CROs, and academic partners to advance vaccine research and global public health initiatives, and enables comprehensive profiling of human papillomavirus humoral immune responses in a single, sample-efficient assay. To learn more about the HPV Serology Multiplex Immunoassay services or to request a project consultation, please visit .

About CD Bioparticles

CD Bioparticles is a leading manufacturer and supplier of various nanoparticles, microparticles, and coatings for R&D as well as commercialization across different application areas, including in vitro diagnostics, biochemistry, cellular analysis, cell separation, and immunoassay. The company also offers various custom services, including chemical surface-functionalization, fluorescent modification, antibody immobilization, as well as nucleic acid and oligo conjugation to meet client specifications.