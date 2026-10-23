Balancing Noise, Airflow, And Service Life Remains Key To Cooling Fan Performance

I. Why might a low-noise Fan not necessarily be quieter after installation?

1. The fan's rated noise is not equal to the actual noise of the device is a problem that many engineers tend to overlook. The noise parameters of the Cooling Fan are usually obtained under specific testing conditions (Free-flowing environment, fixed voltage/speed, standard distance). However, the actual equipment is completely different inside.

There might be the following components inside the equipment:

Dust filter

Heat dissipation fins

PCB guard plate

Narrow air duct

Air outlet structure

Cabinet resonance

For example: The noise level of a fan during laboratory testing is 30 dB(A). When installed in a device: Due to the increase in wind resistance, the working point of the fan changes. The overall noise of the entire system may reach 40 dB(A) or even higher.

II. Where does the noise from the cooling fan come from?

Many people think that fan noise = motor sound. In fact, that's not the case. The noise of a cooling fan mainly includes:

III. Why does the duct design affect noise?

The fan is not complete once it is installed. It requires a proper air path.

Situation 1: Insufficient intake space

If the fan inlet is too close to the baffle: Air cannot flow smoothly in: The fan generates vortices, the blade load increases, and the aerodynamic noise rises.

Situation 2: Excessive outlet resistance

Dense filters, small area outlet holes, too many turns in the duct: This leads to: The fan needs to work under higher pressure.

IV. Why do high-pressure fans sometimes sound quieter?

Many people have a misconception that high static pressure = high rotational speed = high noise. In fact, for complex equipment, what is truly needed is to maintain a stable air volume under system resistance.

Ordinary fans:

Large volume in free air, but drops rapidly when encountering resistance. Needs high speeds to meet cooling, increasing noise.

High-static-pressure fans:

Maintains stable output facing filters and complex ducts. Achieves the same effect at lower speeds.

The cooling is more stable

The noise is lower

The power consumption is smaller

V. How can engineers correctly select low-noise cooling fans?

Step 1

Determine requirements. Don't rush to noise levels. Clarify heat generation, allowed temperature rise, operation type, and ambient temperature. If cooling is insufficient, noise reduction is in vain.

Step 2

Analyze system resistance. Consider duct length, filters, guard nets, and internal layout resistance: Focus on air volume | High resistance: Focus on static pressure.

Step 3

Focus on the operating point. Pay attention to the air volume - static pressure curve. The actual position is the intersection of system impedance and fan performance.

VI. Industrial equipment with low-noise design, it's not just about replacing a fan.

A systematic optimization is required across multiple dimensions:

Fan Aspect

Low-noise bearings

Optimizing blades

Dynamic balance

Motor optimization

Structural Aspect

Path optimization

Reducing impact

Avoiding resonance

Control Aspect

PWM speed control

Temperature strategy

Condition monitoring

VII. How does Fuqingda Electronic Technology Co., Ltd. understand quiet cooling?

In industrial applications, achieving silence is not simply about reducing speed. Reliable heat dissipation is paramount. Shenzhen Fuqingda Electronic Technology Co., Ltd. focuses on the actual operating environment through:

Heat dissipation diagnosisAir duct analysisSelection optimizationNoise testing verification

Our fans support: Customized PWM speed control, FG speed feedback, RD alarm signal, IP waterproof levels, and customized line lengths/terminals.

About Us

Shenzhen Fuqingda Electronic Technology Co., Ltd. was established in 2006 in Shenzhen, China. It is an enterprise that integrates product design, research and development, production, and sales. Over the years, we have always adhered to our mission of "pursuing excellence and serving the public." We take it as our responsibility to continuously improve our comprehensive quality and business level through constant innovation.