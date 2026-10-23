Northern Military Zone Foils Infiltration Attempt On Jordan's Border
Amman, Oct. 23 (Petra)-- The Northern Military Zone foiled an infiltration attempt by an individual along one of its border fronts on Friday, after Border Guard forces detected him attempting to cross the border illegally.
The Border Guard forces engaged the individual in accordance with the rules of engagement, apprehended him, and referred him to the relevant authorities to take the necessary legal measures.
The Jordan Armed Forces continue to carry out their duties to secure and protect the Kingdom's borders against infiltration attempts and illegal activities, as part of their mission to safeguard Jordan's security and sovereignty.
//Petra// MF
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