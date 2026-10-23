PSL 12 Countdown Begins As PCB Unveils Key Dates

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced the player selection process and schedule for the 12th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). PSL 12 will begin on March 18, 2027, with the final scheduled for May 2.

An important meeting of the PSL Governing Council was held under the chairmanship of PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi. The meeting was attended by PSL Chief Executive Salman Naseer, franchise representatives and board officials. Various matters related to preparations for the new season, player selection and the organisation of matches were reviewed.

According to the PCB, the player auction for PSL 12 will take place on January 23, 2027, while the direct signing window will remain open from October 23 to November 23.

During this period, each franchise will be allowed to directly sign one marquee player, provided that the player has not participated in the previous two seasons of the PSL.

Also Read: Peshawar High Court seeks answers over Dir Colony school tragedy

Addressing the meeting, Mohsin Naqvi said the Pakistan Super League had become a major platform for cricket in the country. He added that the record number of spectators at the end of the previous season had further demonstrated the league's growing popularity.

The PCB chairman said PSL matches would be held in more cities across the country this time to give more fans an opportunity to watch the matches.

The PCB also announced that a National T20 Cup featuring players from the Gold and Silver categories would be held ahead of the PSL. A special cricket workshop for relevant stakeholders of the league will also be organised next week.

According to PSL Chief Executive Salman Naseer, franchises will accelerate their preparations to build strong squads once the direct signing window opens.