Russian Forces Attack Critical Infrastructure Facility In Dnipro
“The enemy attacked critical infrastructure in Dnipro. We are verifying information regarding casualties,” he wrote.Read also: Russian strikes hit Kharkiv, Zlatopil and Nova Vodolaha, sparking fires and causing damage
As previously reported, the enemy attacke Dnipro and the Dniprovskyi district this morning. Fires broke out.
Illustrative photo
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment