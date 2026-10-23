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Russian Forces Attack Critical Infrastructure Facility In Dnipro

Russian Forces Attack Critical Infrastructure Facility In Dnipro


Date: 2026-10-23 06:38:16

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, according to Ukrinform.

“The enemy attacked critical infrastructure in Dnipro. We are verifying information regarding casualties,” he wrote.

Read also: Russian strikes hit Kharkiv, Zlatopil and Nova Vodolaha, sparking fires and causing damage

As previously reported, the enemy attacke Dnipro and the Dniprovskyi district this morning. Fires broke out.

Illustrative photo

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UkrinForm

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