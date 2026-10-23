Kenya And South Korea Advance Defence Cooperation

Military diplomacy remains a vital pillar in strengthening bilateral defence partnerships, enhancing professional cooperation and advancing shared security interests. Kenya and the Republic of Korea continue to deepen their defence engagement through sustained dialogue and military-to-military exchanges.

On 22 October 2026, the South Korean Defence Attaché, Lieutenant Colonel Kim Seha, paid a courtesy call on the Commander Kenya Air Force (KAF), Major General Bernard Waliaula, at KAF Headquarters, Moi Air Base, Nairobi.

The engagement provided a platform for discussions on bilateral defence cooperation, with emphasis on strengthening military relations, promoting professional exchanges and exploring opportunities for closer collaboration between the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) and the Republic of Korea's Armed Forces.

Major General Waliaula and Lieutenant Colonel Kim underscored the importance of sustained military engagement in fostering mutual understanding, strengthening institutional partnerships and identifying areas of shared defence and security interest.

The visit highlighted the strategic value of defence diplomacy in building enduring partnerships, facilitating knowledge exchange and enhancing cooperation in addressing evolving security challenges.

The engagement further reaffirmed the cordial relations between Kenya and the Republic of Korea and their shared commitment to advancing bilateral defence cooperation, strengthening military partnerships and promoting regional and international peace and security.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Defence - Kenya.