Uzbekistan, Eldridge Industries Explore Mining, Metallurgy Projects

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev met with Todd Boehly, co-founder, chairman and CEO of U.S.-based investment holding company Eldridge Industries, in Tashkent on October 23 to explore opportunities for major joint projects in Uzbekistan.

According to the Uzbek presidential administration, the meeting focused on expanding cooperation with the American company across several sectors of the economy.

Mirziyoyev outlined priority areas for collaboration, including mining, metallurgy, construction and the implementation of digital solutions for urban infrastructure.

In addition, the sides agreed to develop a joint roadmap to guide further cooperation and advance potential projects, the statement said.

Eldridge Industries is a U.S.-based investment holding company with interests in asset management, insurance, real estate, infrastructure, technology, sports and media. The company manages more than $75 billion in assets, according to the Uzbek presidential administration.

The proposed cooperation comes as Uzbekistan seeks to attract foreign capital into its mining and metallurgical industries, modernize urban infrastructure and expand the use of digital technologies. Partnerships with international investment groups could help mobilize financing, introduce advanced technologies and support the development of projects across these sectors. The roadmap agreed upon during the meeting is expected to outline the next steps for translating the identified priorities into practical initiatives.