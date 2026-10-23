Global Gas Output Rises 5.1 Bcm M/M, Falls 1 Bcm Y/Y IEF

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Global gas output grew by 5.1 billion cubic meters (bcm) in August 2026 compared to the previous month, but decreased by 1 bcm year-on-year.

This was reflected in the International Energy Forum (IEF) gas market review, based on data from the Joint Organizations Data Initiative (JODI).

According to the data, the monthly growth in production was mainly driven by an increase in output in China by 2.7 bcm, Russia by 2.2 bcm, and Qatar by 0.3 bcm.

"The year-on-year decline in production was due to a drop in natural gas production in Qatar by 10.8 bcm following the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, as well as in Azerbaijan by 0.4 bcm.

At the same time, this decrease was partially offset by production growth in the US by 4.5 bcm, China by 2.9 bcm, Russia by 1.3 bcm, Canada by 0.9 bcm, and Nigeria by 0.6 bcm," the IEF report noted.

The review also notes that natural gas demand in countries reporting to JODI increased in August 2026 by 1.8 bcm compared to July and by 6.1 bcm year-on-year.

"The monthly increase in demand was mainly driven by higher consumption in Canada by 1.8 bcm, the U.S. by 0.9 bcm, Australia and Germany by 0.4 bcm each, and Qatar by 0.3 bcm.

Meanwhile, demand declined in Japan by 0.9 bcm, Italy by 0.7 bcm, and Indonesia by 0.4 bcm.

In year-on-year terms, demand growth was primarily driven by increased consumption in the U.S. by 4.7 bcm, Canada by 2.9 bcm, and Indonesia by 0.6 bcm," IEF reported.

According to the IEA data, year-on-year demand for natural gas also fell in Qatar by 2 bcm and in Japan by 0.4 bcm.