Lootbar Introduces Self Top Up Feature For Supported Games

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Singapore, Singapore, Oct. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LootBar, a global gaming services platform, has introduced a self top-up feature that allows players to complete eligible game recharge transactions without sharing their account passwords. The feature adds another option for supported games while reflecting LootBar's broader focus on convenient and accessible digital gaming services.

Expanding Digital Gaming Services

LootBar's product portfolio serves players looking for different ways to access digital gaming products through one marketplace. Depending on availability and regional requirements, users can explore recharge options, purchase digital game keys, and access other eligible products without navigating multiple platforms.

The platform also emphasizes competitive pricing and convenience, with discounts available on selected products and purchase tiers. Prices, offers, and availability may vary by game, product, and region.

Customer Feedback and Platform Reputation

Customer reviews offer one way to assess the experience of using an online gaming marketplace. LootBar has reported a 4.8 out of 5 rating on Trustpilot, although ratings may change over time. Customer experiences can also vary depending on the product purchased and the circumstances of each transaction.

A Trustpilot review dated October 2, 2026, highlighted aspects of the customer's purchasing experience, including the platform's self top-up functionality, refund handling for eligible unused purchases, and discounts on larger purchases. Such feedback illustrates the factors that can influence customers' decisions when choosing a digital gaming service. Users should review current customer feedback and applicable terms before making a purchase.

Supporting Convenient and Informed Transactions

LootBar continues to develop its services around its stated priorities of security, affordability, and speed. For supported self top-up transactions, players can complete eligible recharges without sharing their account passwords with a third party. Users should verify their game identification details, follow the instructions for their selected product, and use secure payment methods. They should also review the relevant game's account-security guidance, as no transaction method eliminates every potential risk.

With its range of top-ups, digital game keys, currencies, gift cards, and subscriptions, LootBar aims to serve a variety of digital purchasing needs while giving players more options across supported games and services.

About LootBar

Founded in 2022 by a group of gaming enthusiasts, LootBar has grown from a game-item trading platform into a broader digital gaming marketplace. The platform offers game top-ups, game keys, game coins, gift cards, subscriptions, and other digital products. According to the company, it supports more than 500 games and selected social entertainment platforms. LootBar also provides UID-based recharge options for supported games and 24/7 customer support.





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LootBar Introduces Self Top Up Feature for Supported Games

CONTACT: LootBar...