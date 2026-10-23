Tungsten Carbide Market To Reach $21.20 Bn By 2031 Driven By Industrial Demand & Recycling Trends - Mordor Intelligence

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Tungsten carbide market growth is driven by cutting tools, APAC manufacturing, infrastructure and 3D printing.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, October 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the global tungsten carbide market size is projected to grow from USD 17.23 billion in 2026 to USD 21.20 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 4.23%. Rising demand for reliable supply chains is encouraging Western manufacturers to diversify sourcing beyond China. Growth is supported by applications in mining, construction, automotive, and machining, while advanced PVD and CVD coatings are gaining traction due to their ability to extend cutting tool life. Increasing defense spending and greater emphasis on recycling are also expected to support market expansion.Tungsten Carbide Market Trends and Emerging OpportunitiesGrowing Use of Recycled TungstenManufacturers are increasingly recycling worn carbide tools to reduce raw material consumption and environmental impact. Companies such as CERATIZIT and Sandvik are developing recycling solutions that lower emissions and dependence on newly mined tungsten. Take-back programs and recycled material targets are also gaining popularity as businesses focus on sustainability and cost control.Unstable Prices Due to China's Market InfluenceChina's strong position in tungsten supply makes prices vulnerable to export restrictions and sudden policy changes. These fluctuations can increase production costs and squeeze profit margins, particularly for smaller manufacturers. Alternative mining projects and recycling initiatives may improve supply stability, while companies with integrated operations are better positioned to manage price uncertainty.Workplace Safety Rules and Health Risks from Carbide DustStricter workplace safety requirements are increasing pressure on manufacturers to control exposure to cobalt-tungsten carbide dust. Improving ventilation, dust collection, and protective measures can raise operating costs, especially for smaller businesses. Although alternative binders may offer potential health benefits, their performance limitations remain a challenge for wider adoption.For a full breakdown of market dynamics, segmentation insights, regional analysis, and competitive landscape, access the details of the Mordor Intelligence report:Tungsten Carbide Industry Segmentation:By Product TypeCemented CarbideCoatingsAlloysBy ApplicationAerospace and DefenseAutomotiveMining and ConstructionElectronicsOthers (Medical, Sports, etc.)By GeographyAsia-PacificNorth AmericaEuropeSouth AmericaMiddle-East and AfricaTungsten Carbide Market Recent Industry DevelopmentsApril 2026: Tungco, The Chem-Met Company and Syram Corporation launched Project 74, an initiative producing sodium tungstate from US industrial scrap. The operation processes discarded cutting tools, drill inserts and carbide components, creating a domestic source of material for tungsten metal and carbide powder production.August 2026: The US Department of Commerce introduced restrictions requiring covered sales of tungsten waste and scrap to be allocated to US buyers, subject to applicable exceptions and authorization requirements.Global Tungsten Carbide Market Share by Regions:Asia-Pacific and its Manufacturing ExpansionAsia-Pacific leads the tungsten carbide industry, driven by expanding manufacturing, electronics, and machining industries across China, India, and Southeast Asia. Supply chain diversification and India's manufacturing incentives are also creating new growth opportunities for regional producers.North America's Domestic Sourcing and Industrial DemandNorth America's industry is supported by demand from the automotive, aerospace, and industrial sectors. US trade policies are encouraging manufacturers to explore alternative suppliers and strengthen domestic production. South Korea's mining developments may also help diversify regional tungsten supplies.Himanshu Vasisht, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence says,“As tungsten carbide remains essential for mining, construction, automotive, aerospace, and precision machining, businesses need reliable insights into demand patterns, raw material availability, pricing trends, and competitive developments. Mordor Intelligence uses a structured research methodology to provide an informed assessment of market dynamics, supply chain developments, technological advancements, and emerging growth opportunities.”The Tungsten carbide market report is also available in the following languages:Japanese:French:German:Spanish:Portuguese:Tungsten Carbide CompaniesCERATIZIT S.A.China Minmetals CorporationChongyi ZhangYuan Tungsten Co., Ltd.CY Carbide Mfg. Co., Ltd.Element Six UK Ltd.Extramet Products, LLC.Federal Carbide CompanyGlobal Tungsten & PowdersGuangdong Xianglu Tungsten Co., Ltd.H.C. Starck Tungsten GmbHJiangxi Yaosheng Tungsten Co., Ltd.Kennametal Inc.MITSUBISHI MATERIALS CorporationPlansee SESandvik ABSumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.TaeguTec LTD.UmicoreXiamen Tungsten Co., Ltd.Zhuzhou Cemented Carbide Cutting Tools Co., Ltd.Explore Trending Reports from Mordor Intelligence DatabaseAmmonia Industry: report Segmented by Type, End-User Industry, and Geography (Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa)Browse Full Insights:Polyether Polyol Market: Polyether polyol market report is segmented by Product Type, Application, End-User Industry, and Geography (Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa)Browse Full Insights:Rare Earth Elements Market Size: Rare earth elements market report is segmented by Product Type, Element, Application, End-Use Industry, and Geography (Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, and other regions)About Mordor IntelligenceMordor Intelligence is a global market intelligence firm, founded in 2014, helping businesses make informed decisions through data-driven insights, industry expertise, and advanced analytics. With 550+ domain experts and on-ground specialists across 150+ countries, the company delivers comprehensive intelligence across aerospace & defense, agriculture, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, and logistics.Its offerings include syndicated industry reports, custom research and advisory, and subscription platforms such as Synapse, Data Center Intelligence, and Robotics Intelligence. Mordor Intelligence is ISO 9001:2015 and ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certified, a member of ESOMAR and the Market Research Society of India, and a four-time Great Place to Workhonoree.For any inquiries, please contact:...

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Tungsten Carbide Market to Reach $21.20 Bn by 2031 Driven by Industrial Demand & Recycling Trends - Mordor Intelligence News Provided By MI Intelligence INC October 23, 2026, 10:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Electronics Industry, Energy Industry, Mining Industry, Science, World & Regional



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