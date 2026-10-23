With 11 Days Until Election Day, Andy Beck Challenges Scott Fitzgerald To Show Up For Wisconsin's 5Th District

Andy Beck

Grassroots congressional campaign enters final stretch with expanding advertising, major labor endorsements, and a call for accountability from Washington.

- Andy Beck, Democratic Candidate for Congress, WI-05WEST BEND, WI, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- With just 11 days remaining before the November 3 general election, Democratic congressional candidate Andy Beck is delivering a straightforward message to voters across Wisconsin's 5th Congressional District: You deserve a representative who shows up, listens, and works for you.While incumbent Congressman Scott Fitzgerald has been notably absent from several public candidate forums, Beck has been traveling throughout the district, meeting with residents, listening to their concerns, and building a grassroots campaign focused on lowering costs, protecting healthcare, and creating good-paying jobs."Scott Fitzgerald wants another two years in Congress, but where is he?" Beck asked. "Voters deserve more than a name on the ballot and a party affiliation. They deserve someone willing to stand in front of them, answer questions, and earn their vote."Fitzgerald has not participated in candidate forums organized by groups including the American Association of University Women (AAUW), the Jefferson and Fort Atkinson Chambers of Commerce, and SOPHIA, a Waukesha County faith-based community organization.A Grassroots Campaign Gaining MomentumDespite operating without the enormous financial resources available to entrenched incumbents, Beck for Congress has expanded its voter outreach across the district.The campaign's closing efforts include:Radio advertising on major Milwaukee-area stations, including WKLH, WHQG, WMIL, and WRIT, along with WTKM.Digital advertising and video messaging focused on affordability, healthcare, and working families.Digital billboards designed to reach voters during the final days of the campaign.Grassroots volunteers conducting voter outreach and encouraging participation in the November 3 election.Beck's candidacy has also earned support from labor and professional organizations, including the Wisconsin AFL-CIO, United Auto Workers, National Education Association, and other groups representing working people.A Different Kind of RepresentationA former healthcare professional and private-sector business leader, Beck brings experience in healthcare, manufacturing, sales, and management rather than a career in elected office.His campaign emphasizes three priorities: Lower Costs. Good Jobs. Better Healthcare."Families are paying more for groceries, housing, healthcare, and everyday necessities," Beck said. "They need someone in Washington focused on making life more affordable, not someone who assumes reelection is automatic."Beck says the election offers voters a choice between continuing with the status quo and electing a representative who will actively engage with the people of the district."I'm not a career politician. I'm a working-class Wisconsinite who believes public service means showing up and doing the work," Beck said. "On November 3, voters have the opportunity to make a change. And a change will do us all good."

Andrew Beck

+1 262-399-5272

Beck for Congress

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With 11 Days Until Election Day, Andy Beck Challenges Scott Fitzgerald to Show Up for Wisconsin's 5th District News Provided By Beck for Congress October 23, 2026, 10:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Media, Advertising & PR, Politics, U.S. Politics, World & Regional



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