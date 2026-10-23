Leagend Supports Asia-Pacific Automotive Workshops With Integrated Battery Service Solutions

leagend battery-free supercap jump starter JS300 with smart APP

leagend battery-free supercap jump starter JS300 PRO-D

leagend battery-free supercap jump starter JS400 with smart APP

leagend battery tester BA4000 with built-in printer

leagend battery monitor BM6

leagend helps workshops expand professional services with precise battery diagnostics, low-power monitoring and permanently installed SuperCap starting support.

- leagend management teamTOKYO, TOKYO, JAPAN, October 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- From precision battery testing and long-term monitoring to permanently installed SuperCap starting support, leagend helps professional workshops strengthen diagnostic capabilities, expand service offerings, and address diverse vehicle maintenance needs.As automotive workshops across Asia-Pacific serve vehicles with increasingly varied driving patterns, battery conditions, and maintenance requirements, the ability to deliver accurate diagnostics and tailored service recommendations is becoming an important part of professional workshop operations.A vehicle used only on weekends may require a different approach from one driven daily on short urban trips. For workshop owners and technicians, understanding these differences is essential not only for identifying potential battery-related issues but also for providing appropriate maintenance and starting-support solutions.leagend, a Top manufacturer in the battery testing and monitoring industry with more than 20 years of experience in battery testing and monitoring technologies and algorithms, offers an extensive automotive product portfolio designed to support these professional service needs.From high-precision battery testing and long-term monitoring to intelligent charging, vehicle diagnostics, thermal inspection, and the leagend SuperCapacitor Jump Starter Series, the company provides technologies that help workshops strengthen their service capabilities and offer more targeted solutions for different vehicle applications.Different Driving Habits Create Different Workshop Service OpportunitiesProfessional workshops encounter customers whose vehicles are used under very different conditions.Some customers drive mainly on weekends, leaving their vehicles parked for extended periods. Others make frequent short trips, where the battery's charging condition and starting performance may require closer attention. Long-term vehicle owners may experience changing starting behavior without knowing whether the cause lies in the battery, charging system, or another electrical component.Commercial vehicle operators introduce additional requirements, as their vehicles may depend on consistent starting performance to support daily business activities.For workshops, these situations present different diagnostic and service challenges. A single battery voltage reading or a standard replacement recommendation may not provide enough information to address every customer's needs.The opportunity lies in combining accurate battery condition assessment, appropriate monitoring, targeted maintenance, and suitable starting-support recommendations.With the right equipment, workshops can provide clearer diagnostic explanations, develop more comprehensive service options, and establish stronger professional differentiation.Precision Battery Diagnostics for More Efficient Workshop DecisionsAccurate battery testing forms the foundation of informed workshop service decisions.The leagend BA4000, a professional 6V/12V/24V battery and electrical system tester, is designed to help technicians evaluate multiple aspects of battery and starting-system performance.It measures cold cranking amps (CCA), internal resistance, voltage, state of charge (SoC), and state of health (SoH), while also supporting vehicle cranking and charging-system tests.Its one-key quick-test function, automatic temperature compensation, and ability to store up to 2,100 historical test records provide practical support for professional testing workflows.A particularly valuable feature for workshop operations is the built-in printer.Technicians can print battery, cranking, and charging-system test results directly after an inspection, providing customers with clear documentation of the vehicle's condition.Rather than relying only on verbal explanations, workshops can use printed reports to communicate findings, support maintenance recommendations, and maintain more consistent service records.This combination of high-precision testing and convenient reporting can help workshops improve diagnostic communication and deliver a more professional customer experience.For broader vehicle assessment, leagend OBD II Diagnostic Tools can provide additional fault-code and vehicle-system information on compatible vehicles, while leagend Thermal Imagers offer non-contact temperature inspection to support investigations of suspected abnormal heating.Together, these tools provide workshops with additional ways to examine vehicle conditions before determining the appropriate service response.Extending Workshop Services Through Long-term Monitoring and MaintenanceNot every battery-related concern can be fully understood through a single inspection.For customers whose vehicles remain parked for extended periods or are used irregularly, workshops may benefit from recommending continued battery condition monitoring.The leagend BM6 Bluetooth Battery Monitor is designed for long-term connection to compatible vehicle starting batteries, with an average operating current of just 0.94mA.Its ultra-low power consumption helps minimize the monitor's own electrical demand while supporting ongoing battery observation.Through its connected app, users can access battery voltage, temperature, and charge-related information, review historical data, and receive relevant notifications. The device can store up to 72 days of historical measurements.For workshops, such information can provide useful references during follow-up inspections and help support maintenance recommendations based on observed battery conditions.The leagend Battery Charger Series complements this approach with intelligent charging and maintenance solutions for suitable battery types.Together, battery testing, low-power monitoring, and charging equipment allow workshops to offer service options extending beyond a single diagnostic visit, according to each customer's actual requirements.From Battery Condition Assessment to Tailored Starting-support RecommendationsAccurate diagnosis and appropriate maintenance are essential, but some vehicle applications may also benefit from additional starting-system support.This is where the leagend SuperCapacitor Jump Starter Series offers professional workshops a distinctive service opportunity.Unlike conventional portable jump starters that are typically connected when emergency starting assistance is needed, leagend's SuperCap solution is designed for permanent installation as an integrated part of the vehicle's starting system.The system is designed to work alongside the vehicle's original battery, providing additional starting support when required.Instead of serving only as an emergency device after a starting failure, the permanently installed system can provide continuous support during everyday starting operations, working alongside the original battery to help reduce its starting load and potentially extend battery replacement intervals.For workshops, this creates an opportunity to move beyond temporary emergency assistance and offer suitable customers a long-term, vehicle-integrated starting-support solution.Battery-Free SuperCap Technology with Intelligent Starting ManagementThe leagend SuperCapacitor Jump Starter Series uses advanced battery-free supercapacitor technology, rather than relying on an internal lithium battery.Its supercapacitors are designed for rapid energy delivery, repeated charge-discharge cycles, and an ultra-long service life.The system incorporates intelligent management features, including self-learning functionality, starting-condition monitoring, and supported driving-mode operation.By working alongside the vehicle's original battery and sharing the starting-current demand during daily starting operations, the system helps reduce the load placed on the original battery. This can contribute to longer battery service life and potentially extend battery replacement intervals under suitable operating conditions.The series is also designed for extremely low standby power consumption. When battery voltage falls below approximately 9V, its low-power management helps limit electrical demand. A vibration sensor can detect vehicle movement and trigger the system to return to a ready state.This design helps balance long-term installation with operational readiness, rather than treating low-power mode as a complete shutdown of starting-support functionality.With an operating temperature range of approximately -40°C to 80°C, the series is designed to maintain excellent working performance even in demanding cold-weather environments, providing effective starting support for vehicles operating in regions with severe winter conditions.Bluetooth-connected smart app functionality, starting-status information, and supported monitoring features provide further tools for understanding and managing the system.For professional workshops, these characteristics create a technical basis for explaining how permanently installed SuperCap starting support differs from conventional emergency jump-starting equipment.Four Models for Different Vehicle ApplicationsThe leagend SuperCapacitor Jump Starter Series includes four models covering different starting-support requirements:.leagend JS200 - A 12V solution designed for suitable mainstream passenger vehicles and smaller-engine applications..leagend JS300 - A 12V solution for suitable passenger vehicles and SUVs requiring a higher level of starting assistance..leagend JS400 - A 12V solution developed for compatible vehicles with more demanding starting requirements..leagend JS600 - A 24V solution intended for compatible heavy-duty applications, including trucks, buses, and other commercial vehicles.This product range allows workshops to evaluate starting-support options across different vehicle classes and electrical systems.For workshops serving diverse customer groups, the availability of multiple models creates opportunities to incorporate vehicle assessment, compatibility evaluation, product selection, and permanent installation into professional service offerings.Recommendations for SuperCap systems should take into account the vehicle's electrical configuration, battery condition, actual operating requirements, and product compatibility. For detailed product specifications and application guidance, contact leagend to discuss suitable solutions and cooperation opportunities.For workshop operators, the commercial value lies in being able to offer a technologically differentiated and potentially transformative professional starting-support service that responds to customer needs and compatible vehicle applications.Backed by More Than 20 Years of Battery Technology and Manufacturing ExpertiseThe ability to support multiple areas of automotive battery service reflects leagend's long-standing focus on battery technologies, product development, and professional diagnostic applications.As a Top manufacturer in the battery testing and monitoring industry, leagend has accumulated more than 20 years of experience in battery testing and monitoring technologies and algorithms.Its battery tester portfolio emphasizes highly precise assessment, while its battery monitors are developed with extremely low power consumption for long-term use.These capabilities are complemented by intelligent battery chargers, OBD II diagnostic equipment, thermal imaging tools, and the company's expanding SuperCap starting-support technologies.Through its focus on product quality, technical development, and manufacturing capabilities, leagend offers professional partners access to multiple product categories supported by a common understanding of automotive battery and electrical-system service needs.For workshops and distributors, this broader technology portfolio creates opportunities to address different customer requirements while working with an experienced manufacturer.Supporting Workshop and Distribution Partnerships Across Asia-PacificFor professional workshops, stronger service capabilities begin with understanding vehicle conditions and identifying solutions appropriate to each customer's needs.Through high-precision diagnostic equipment, long-term battery monitoring, intelligent maintenance products, and the leagend SuperCapacitor Jump Starter Series, leagend supports workshops seeking to strengthen technical services and expand their available starting-support options.The company welcomes inquiries from automotive workshops, workshop chains, equipment distributors, importers, and professional service providers across Asia-Pacific.To explore product specifications, vehicle compatibility, technical information, or distribution and cooperation opportunities, visit leagend's official website or contact....

Arthur Kingsly

Shenzhen leagend Optoelectronics Co., Ltd.

+86 755 8282 1859

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leagend Supports Asia-Pacific Automotive Workshops with Integrated Battery Service Solutions News Provided By Shenzhen leagend Optoelectronics Co., Ltd. October 23, 2026, 10:22 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Companies, Electronics Industry, Manufacturing, Technology



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