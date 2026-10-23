Terrifying Jabalpur Fair Accident Sparks Safety Debate After Ride Gate Opens Mid-Spin, Video Goes Viral

At least two youths were injured after the gate of a rotating ride suddenly opened at the Dussehra-Diwali fair in Jabalpur's Gol Bazaar late on Sunday night. The youths, identified as Pallavi and Ashish Yadav, were taken to a private hospital, with Pallavi reportedly suffering serious injuries. Both are said to be out of danger. Several videos have surfaced online, showing the aftermath of the incident, with people seen crying and running in panic. The incident has also sparked a debate over safety measures at fairs and amusement rides in India.

How did the accident happen?

The accident occurred between 11.30 pm and midnight, when a large number of people were present at the fair and visitors were using the rides, according to a report by Bhaskar. The gate reportedly opened suddenly, causing her and Ashish to fall to the ground.

The rotating ride operated within a circular area measuring around 10 to 15 feet, where passengers stood while holding on. Police are investigating how the gate opened and whether safety precautions were followed.

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Ashish's mother, Sarita Yadav, said the incident happened so quickly that she could not catch him. She held the ride operator responsible and said he should bear the treatment expenses.

What did police say?

CSP Akhilesh Gaur said the youths had not fallen from a great height, which helped prevent more serious consequences. Police from Lordganj police station reached the spot after the accident and began an investigation, according to Bhaskar report.

According to the police, the probe is being conducted based on complaints from the injured youth's families. Investigators are examining how the ride's gate opened and who was responsible for the incident.

The exact cause of the accident and whether any safety rules were violated have not yet been established.

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Viral videos spark debate over ride safety

The incident has prompted social media users to question the safety of amusement rides at local fairs as similar incidents were also reported from Kanpur and Delhi. Several commenters said they avoided such rides because they feared inadequate safety checks and maintenance.

One user wrote, "Reason I never go on these rides bcz they don't take proper safety measures for people." Another questioned whether ride operators could be trusted with visitors' lives.

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Some users also compared safety standards in India with those in the United States, arguing that people injured in similar incidents could seek compensation there.

However, others pointed to the passengers' positioning on the ride. One commenter said standing near the gate was unsafe, while another described it as the weakest part of the ride.

The incident has renewed questions about the responsibility of ride operators to secure gates and ensure passenger safety. The police investigation is expected to establish how the gate opened and whether negligence contributed to the accident.