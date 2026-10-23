Tajikistan, Serbia Discuss Intellectual Property Cooperation

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Tajikistan and Serbia discussed cooperation in the field of intellectual property.

According to the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade of Tajikistan, the discussion took place on October 21, 2026, at a meeting between Tajik Minister Abdurahmonzoda Abdurahmon Safarali and Head of the Patent Office of the Republic of Serbia, Vladimir Marich.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the International Conference "IP Eurasia / IP Tajikistan-2026."

During the meeting, the sides discussed expanding bilateral cooperation in the field of intellectual property, exchange of experience, and other issues of mutual interest.

Intellectual property cooperation is an important element of international economic relations, facilitating the exchange of expertise, the development of patent systems and the protection of innovations. Cooperation between national patent offices can help improve administrative practices, strengthen professional expertise and promote the effective use of intellectual property rights. Such exchanges also provide opportunities for countries to share experience in supporting inventors, businesses and research institutions.

In recent years, intellectual property protection has become increasingly important in fostering innovation, attracting investment and supporting the development of knowledge-based economies. International cooperation in this area can contribute to improving patent registration procedures, raising awareness of intellectual property rights among entrepreneurs and researchers, and creating more favorable conditions for bringing new products and technologies to market.