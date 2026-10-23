Lloyd's Register And NSML Launch Plans For Global Maritime Forum In Nigeria

Andy McKeran, Chief Growth Officer for LR (left) and Abdulkadir Ahmed, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of NSML, announce the launch of the NSML-LR Maritime Future Forum at Gastech 2026.

New platform brings together international shipping, energy, and finance leaders, positioning Nigeria as a hub for maritime dialogue and development in Africa.

- Ngozi Gwam, Business Director and Senior Representative for Africa, LRLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Lloyd's Register (LR), and NLNG Shipping and Marine Services Limited (NSML) have announced plans to establish a new global maritime forum in Nigeria, creating a new platform for industry leaders to address the challenges and opportunities shaping the future of shipping, energy, infrastructure and investment.Announced as part of the partners' ongoing commitment to supporting Africa's maritime development, the NSML-LR Maritime Future Forum will bring together organisations from across the maritime value chain, including shipowners, operators, regulators, energy companies, investors, insurers, ports and technology providers.Discussions will focus on how shipping, energy, infrastructure, technology, people and investment can work together to unlock economic growth, strengthen supply chains and support sustainable development across Africa and beyond.The initiative builds on the Memorandum of Understanding signed by LR and NSML at Gastech 2025 to strengthen maritime skills, training and capability development in West Africa. The proposed forum represents the next phase of that collaboration, expanding its focus to create a long-term platform for strategic dialogue, knowledge sharing and industry leadership.The launch comes as Africa's maritime sector enters a period of significant transformation. Growing investment in LNG, offshore energy, ports, shipping and logistics is increasing the importance of maritime infrastructure, workforce development and cross-sector collaboration. At the same time, digitalisation, decarbonisation and evolving trade patterns are reshaping the demands placed on the industry.Against this backdrop, the forum aims to position Nigeria as a convening point for global maritime expertise and discussion. This reflects the partners' ambition to demonstrate that Nigeria can be at the forefront of maritime innovation and leadership, both within Africa and internationally.Ngozi Gwam, Business Director and Senior Representative for Africa, LR, said:“Africa's maritime future will be defined by how effectively we connect people, infrastructure, technology, energy and investment. The Maritime Future Forum has been created by industry, for industry. Our ambition is to establish a platform that brings together stakeholders from across the value chain to explore practical solutions, exchange expertise and support sustainable growth across the maritime sector.”An NSML spokesperson said:“NSML has consistently been at the forefront of shaping discourse in the Nigerian maritime industry. The NSML-LR Maritime Forum, therefore, serves as a strategic platform for maritime stakeholders to engage on pressing industry issues, share insights, and collaboratively develop solutions that advance the growth, competitiveness and sustainability of the sector.”

Glenn Harris

Lloyd's Register

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Lloyd's Register and NSML launch plans for global maritime forum in Nigeria News Provided By Lloyd's Register October 23, 2026, 10:08 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Energy Industry, International Organizations, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, World & Regional



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