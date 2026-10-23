Lenovo Expands Its Gaming Lineup With New LOQ Essential Pcs And Legion Monitors

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, October, 2026-Lenovo announced new Lenovo LOQ laptops, a LOQ Tower, and two Legion Monitors for gamers beginning their gaming journeys. Borderless Finance. AI-Native. Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap. Join the waiting list. Earn The Lenovo LOQ Essential 15IPH11, powered by Intel® CoreTM Ultra Series 3 processors and integrated Intel Arc graphics with unified memory architecture, dynamically allocates system memory where it is needed for games, streaming, or creative apps. The Lenovo LOQ Essential 15IRH11 features Intel Core 200 series processors and NVIDIA® GeForce RTXTM 3050 Laptop GPU, giving first-time gamers a dedicated-graphics laptop for gaming, schoolwork, and everyday multitasking. The Lenovo LOQ Tower 17IRH11 features up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 Ti GPUs, up to 32GB1 of 5600MT/s DDR5 memory and Easy Upgrade Access for gamers who want a gaming tower that can grow with them. The 27-inch Legion 27Q-20 and 27U-20 Monitors give gamers two display paths: QHD at 320Hz2 for competitive speed, or Dual Mode on the 27U-20, which switches from UHD at 180Hz2 to FHD at 360Hz2 for maximum responsiveness and immersive flexibility. Lenovo's gaming portfolio is designed to empower gamers of all levels to chase-and eventually reach-their“Impossible,” whether in esports, education, game design or wherever their ambitions take them. LOQ provides an accessible entry point into PC gaming, with LOQ Essential configurations representing the most accessible offerings in the LOQ lineup. Legion delivers advanced gaming laptops, desktops, displays and peripherals for enthusiasts, creators and competitive players as their ambitions and performance needs grow. Lenovo's Legion Gaming Monitors reflect the same commitment, offering a range of display technologies, sizes, and resolutions designed to help players get the most from their games and gaming setups. Lenovo's commitment to gaming also extends to its partnerships. As an official Founding Partner of the Esports World Cup, Lenovo is supporting leading esports athletes with top-tier Legion gaming hardware as they pursue their own Impossible during the championship rounds of the world's largest esports competition. But Lenovo's gaming portfolio is not just for those competing at the top of their game. Every gamer starts somewhere, and the new LOQ Essential devices announced today sit at the most accessible end of the LOQ lineup, giving new Windows 11 PC gamers the practical features and performance they need to begin chasing their own Impossible. “Lenovo's broad gaming portfolio is designed to support every player, regardless of where they are in their gaming journey,” said Jun Ouyang, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Consumer Segment, Lenovo's Intelligent Devices Group.“While Legion delivers the advanced performance sought by enthusiasts and competitive players, LOQ gives new PC gamers a practical way to begin with confidence. That commitment to enabling every gamer to 'Reach Their Impossible' is also reflected in Lenovo's role as a Founding Partner of the Esports World Cup, where Legion hardware is supporting gaming at the highest competitive levels.”

The Lenovo LOQ Essential 15IPH11 in Eclipse Black Unified Power, Built to Move-The Lenovo LOQ Essential 15IPH11 Designed for students looking for one PC to move seamlessly between class, content and play, the Lenovo LOQ Essential 15IPH11 takes a new approach to accessible gaming performance. At the heart of the Lenovo LOQ Essential 15IPH11 is its unified memory architecture, which allows the Intel® CoreTM Ultra Series 3 processor and built-in Intel ArcTM graphics to share a common pool of high-speed system memory. Rather than limiting graphics workloads to a fixed amount of dedicated video memory, the system can dynamically allocate available memory where it is needed-helping deliver fluid performance across multiplayer games, supported AAA titles, streaming and creative applications. Built-in Intel Arc graphics also bring hardware-accelerated ray tracing and Intel XeSS AI-powered upscaling to sharpen visuals and help increase frame rates, while the dedicated NPU provides local AI processing for supported applications and workloads.

The Lenovo LOQ Essential 15IPH11 in Luna Grey The efficient integrated design reduces the additional power draw and thermal load associated with a discrete GPU, enabling up to 21 hours of battery life3 and helping the system remain cooler and quieter throughout the day. Gameplay and everyday work come to life on the 15.3-inch, 16:10 display, available with up to a 165Hz refresh rate2 and 100% sRGB color coverage for smooth motion, accurate color and more vertical space. Now 10% lighter and slimmer than its predecessor, the chassis is designed to slip easily into a backpack, while ThunderboltTM 4 support enables 65W–100W USB-C charging for convenient top-ups and lighter everyday carry. Dual memory and SSD slots provide room to upgrade as gaming libraries and ambitions grow.

The Lenovo LOQ Essential 15IRH11 in Eclipse Black and Luna Grey Built by Masters, Born to Begin-The Lenovo LOQ Essential 15IRH11 The Lenovo LOQ Essential 15IRH11 delivers the same core LOQ Essential promise of dependable gaming performance in an Intel-based gaming package. It pairs Intel Core 200 series processors with NVIDIA® GeForce RTXTM 3050 Laptop GPUs, giving first-time gaming laptop buyers a familiar route into dedicated-graphics play, schoolwork, and everyday multitasking. The Lenovo LOQ Essential 15IRH11's 15.3-inch 16:10 display features up to a 165Hz refresh rate2 and 100% sRGB coverage to help keep gameplay smooth and visuals clear. It is also 10% lighter and slimmer than its predecessor, making it easier to carry between class, home, and gaming time. Custom transparent purple accent keys add a small 'gamer' signature to the design, while the rest of the system stays understated and practical.

The Lenovo LOQ Tower 17IRH11 Ready to Play, Easy to Grow-The Lenovo LOQ Tower 17IRH11 For new PC gamers who want the performance of a desktop without the complexity of building one from scratch, the Lenovo LOQ Tower 17IRH11 offers a ready-to-play system with room to grow. Powered by Intel Core 200 series processors and up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 Ti GPUs, it is designed to deliver the smooth, consistent performance needed for AAA gaming, streaming and everyday multitasking. Powered by NVIDIA Blackwell, GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs bring game-changing capabilities to gamers and creators. Equipped with a massive level of AI horsepower, the RTX 50 Series enables new experiences and next-level graphics fidelity. Multiply performance with NVIDIA DLSS 4.5, generate images at unprecedented speed, and unleash creativity with NVIDIA Studio. The LOQ Tower 17IRH11 is built around the needs of community gamers who want dependable performance now and flexibility later. Up to 32GB of 5600MT/s DDR5 memory1 helps keep games and background tasks responsive, while tool-less Easy Upgrade Access makes it simpler to swap or add components as needs change. A PCIe Gen4 SSD option, additional internal storage expansion and Wi-Fi 7 connectivity give the system a practical foundation for a growing game library and a more connected setup.

The Lenovo LOQ Tower 17IRH11 To help maintain that performance under load, the LOQ Tower 17IRH11 uses a concealed air-duct design for quieter cooling, along with selectable thermal modes for balancing acoustics and performance. Its dual-tone Raven Black and Luna Grey design gives the system a cleaner, more contemporary look, while Legion Space and Nahimic by SteelSeries help round out the gaming experience with software and audio support. For gamers taking their first step into desktop gaming, the LOQ Tower 17IRH11 delivers dependable AAA-gaming performance and is easy to expand over time.

The Lenovo Legion 27Q-20 Monitor Clarity or Speed? Choose Both-The Legion 27Q-20 and 27U-20 Monitors Rounding out the new gaming lineup, the Legion 27Q-20 and 27U-20 Monitors give players two ways to bring greater speed, clarity and control to their gaming setups. Both combine 27-inch Lenovo PureSight Fast IPS displays with competition-ready response times, rich color and adaptive refresh technologies4, whether the priority is sustained speed or the flexibility to move between high-resolution immersion and fast-paced competitive play. “Gaming monitors are a key part of how players experience performance, immersion and control,” said George Toh, Vice President and General Manager, Visuals Business, Lenovo's Intelligent Devices Group.“The Legion 27Q-20 and 27U-20 expand our gaming display portfolio, giving gamers the right balance of speed, resolution and responsiveness for the way they play, whether they are focused on competitive titles or more visually rich worlds.” Built for players who prioritize speed without leaving visual detail behind, the Legion 27Q-20 Monitor features a QHD (2560 × 1440) display with a native 320Hz refresh rate2, 1ms GtG response time and 0.5ms MPRT2. AMD FreeSync Premium, Adaptive Sync and NVIDIA G-SYNC® Compatible support help reduce tearing and stutter during rapid action, while Focus View creates a concentrated 24.5-inch competitive viewport with darkened side borders for players who prefer the screen format commonly used in tournament play.

The Lenovo Legion 27U-20 Monitor The Legion 27U-20 Monitor gives players the flexibility to choose the experience that best suits each game. Its Dual Mode display can operate at UHD (3840 × 2160) resolution and 180Hz2 for detailed, immersive worlds, or switch to FHD resolution at 360Hz2 when maximum speed and responsiveness take priority. Picture-in-Picture and Picture-by-Picture support allow content from multiple sources to be displayed simultaneously, while the integrated USB hub provides additional connectivity for peripherals and other devices. Both monitors cover 99% of the sRGB and 95% of the DCI-P3 color spaces, with factory-calibrated Delta E < 2 color accuracy. VESA DisplayHDRTM 400 certification, 400-nit brightness and support for 1.07 billion colors bring greater depth to highlights, shadows and environmental detail across games and other visual content. Available AI-powered gaming tools through Legion Space include AI Crosshair and Game Companion for supported competitive scenarios, alongside AI Walkthrough and Win-Moment Show features designed to provide assistance and capture memorable moments during play. Lenovo Accessory and Display Manager also provides convenient access to display controls and customizable settings. Full-function stands with ultra-thin bases support height, tilt, pivot and swivel adjustments to help players find a comfortable viewing position while preserving desk space. Natural Low Blue Light technology and Eyesafe® 2.0 certification support greater visual comfort during extended sessions, while HDMI 2.1 FRL and DisplayPort 1.4 connectivity accommodate a range of gaming PCs and consoles.