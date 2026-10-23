Rohit, Kohli Should Be Supported To Play For India In 2027 WC: Pamment

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 23 (IANS) Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli should be fully supported to feature in the 2027 Men's ODI World Cup, as the two greats have earned the right to decide when to call time on their illustrious playing careers, said former New Zealand assistant coach James Pamment.

Pamment spent eight years with the Mumbai Indians as a fielding coach, where Rohit led the side to IPL 2019 and 2020 wins. "Well, I think with all top players, when the time is coming towards the end of the career, it's a conversation that is always had with them. Those guys have earned the right to make the decision on when they do want to move away.

“If they have decided that the ODI World Cup in South Africa is a pinnacle event that they want to be at, then they should be supported to be there. Then it becomes about performance and contribution to the group. Now, I've never worked closely with Virat.

“I've watched him, obviously, very closely when I've been with the New Zealand team or with Mumbai Indians. I've watched him and to me, he's just the ultimate professional. So he's the sort of guy that I would want in my environment the whole time because he's the ultimate professional," Pamment told IANS in an exclusive interaction.

Since Rohit was removed as the captain despite leading India to the 2025 Champions Trophy title, every bilateral ODI series has turned into a verdict on the futures of the two batting veterans.

India last won an ODI series in New Zealand in 2018/19 and curiosity will again be on a high on whether Rohit and Kohli help India win the five-game series starting on November 4, especially when bilateral series wins have been hard to come and the Test team-bound players will be unavailable for the last two games.

"Rohit, I know obviously very well. He was captain at Mumbai when I was there for eight years. Once again, just the sort of guy that you want around the group. As long as their performances are warranting their selection and their contributions to the group, sharing their experiences and knowledge, I would love to have them in my group for sure.

"But as soon as that starts to wane a little bit, they'll know more than anybody else. If the passion starts to wane and it becomes a drag to be travelling, training and playing, that's the time when you step aside.

"I hope that these guys make it all the way through to South Africa and can finish their careers in fine styles because both are incredible servants for the game, obviously for the BCCI and for Indian cricket and Indian fans. Amazing to have these guys playing for so long, but for world cricket as well. I don't think you find too many people who just don't hold them in the highest of regards," added Pamment.

He also felt the series would double up as an ideal platform for ODI World Cup preparation, with conditions closely resembling those in South Africa, and predicted packed stands for what could be the pair's farewell appearances in the country.

"I think so because the New Zealand conditions will be very similar to the conditions that the teams will get in South Africa, especially down on the coastal grounds. Grounds like Durban, Port Elizabeth (now Gqeberha) and Newlands will be very similar to the New Zealand conditions that they experience here for these five ODIs.

"For New Zealand fans and fans in general of cricket, to be able to say, we're going to get Rohit and Virat here again, maybe for the last time, is incredible. I think already there's been 115,000 tickets sold across the three series. 63,000 of those have been sold, I think, for the T20s.

"But I would be very surprised if all those ODIs are not sellouts. It's the attraction to be able to go and watch world-class players like those two, probably for the last time, and to see how our New Zealand boys compete in that environment. We have played some very good ODI cricket on some very good wickets at home."

Pamment, however, was not entirely comfortable with the scheduling of the 50-over games. "The start time will be three o'clock. So, the second half of those games will be a little bit like the T20I games that we're going to watch. I hope the conditions don't impact too much so that it becomes a bit of an imbalance. I'd much prefer it if we were playing at maybe one o'clock starts and then it goes into the early evening.

"But I realise that television times are very important, especially for the viewership back in India as well. This is such an important series for New Zealand cricket. To be able to host India for 12 fixtures across the time that they're here is invaluable, I guess, from a financial perspective as well."

He further stated the Indian team's multi-format trip would offer a much-needed boost to the finances of New Zealand Cricket (NZC). "New Zealand cricket posted a 7 million dollars loss last year. So, looking for this series to just financially put them on a solid footing and it usually does. But like I say, the interest at this stage is, once again, it's a little bit unprecedented. The amount of tickets that have been sold, still with a few days left - the first two games are sold out.

"The game in Hamilton is sold out as well. The game in Auckland, which is the biggest venue for hosting T20 cricket, it'll break the record. So I think the bilateral record is maybe 36,000 or 37,000 and it will break that record. It wouldn't surprise me if there were 42,000 to 45,000 people watching that T20 on Friday night in Auckland."

Pamment also pointed to the growing Indian diaspora in New Zealand as a huge factor in big ticket sales. "So, it's of great interest and obviously, the guys that are coming are of experience and quality. It's exciting for New Zealand fans to be able to see that. Also, we've got a massive growing population of Indians now living in New Zealand as well.

"Obviously, as you know, all passionate cricket people and it wouldn't surprise me if, especially at that Auckland venue, there'll be a very large number of expatriate Indians there cheering on India as well. It'll be a fantastic sign."

With Jasprit Bumrah held back for the Tests, the series also opens a door for India's younger fast bowlers to strengthen their case for ODI World Cup spots. Pamment felt those who found their lengths quickest would thrive, as New Zealand pitches now offer far more pace and bounce than before.

"Well, from a bowling point of view, a little bit like we talked about in the T20Is, it's just trying to make sure you understand where the length is I need to bowl, to bowl my best ball, which is that top of the off, top of the fourth stump line and length consistently. The guys that adapt and find that length the quickest and can stay there consistently will be the ones that will perform well.

"The New Zealand wickets have improved considerably over the last five to 10 years. We used to have little seam in wickets that stayed relatively low and it made scoring hard. But New Zealand wickets now, if the bowlers don't bowl well, there is pace and bounce and the quality in both these teams will capitalise if bowlers are missing their areas.

"So from a batting point of view, it will be about remaining positive. You'll have your little targets where you want to try and get to, but 300 plus on all of those ODI venues is something that's achievable with good batting, good communication, and partnerships formed."

At the same time, Pamment flagged his concern over dew and late finishes skewing the contest. "Like I say, I just hope that those second innings in those ODIs are not impacted too much by, let's say, dew or conditions that become difficult because fielders are slipping around, the ball gets wet and is changed. That's my only thought: that it generally takes nearly four hours now to bowl 50 overs these days. So that takes the first innings up to seven o'clock.

"By the time that second innings starts, it'll be 7:40. By the time the game comes to a conclusion, it's almost approaching midnight. So I can tell you even at the back end of those ODIs, it'll still be very much spring when we're coming down the track of those back-end ODIs.

"I'm hoping that the conditions don't make it a lottery and it just becomes so difficult to be in the field in the second innings and teams just want to bat second because they think that that's going to give them an advantage. I love to think that a team can win the toss, look at the wicket and think we should be batting first here because ODI cricket is played in good conditions.

"Teams should be looking to bat first and pass the score and then work like heck to defend it. But my feeling is the wickets won't deteriorate too much throughout the 100 overs, but the conditions may impact, I guess, decisions at the toss - so let's see," he concluded.