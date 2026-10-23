Forging Combat Readiness Through Precision, Power And Discipline

Physical fitness, mental resilience and disciplined execution are fundamental to military effectiveness. Beyond the battlefield, competitive martial arts such as Taekwondo sharpen these attributes, developing agility, tactical awareness, self-control and the ability to perform decisively under pressure.

The Kenya Navy demonstrated this spirit of sporting excellence during its annual Inter-Units Taekwondo Tournament held at Kenya Navy Base Mtongwe, where athletes drawn from various units and formations battled for top honours in fiercely contested finals.

Competing across multiple weight categories, including Finweight, Featherweight, Lightweight and Heavyweight divisions for both men and women, the athletes showcased exceptional skill, precision, endurance and fighting spirit. The contests highlighted the importance of rigorous training, tactical discipline and mental toughness in achieving competitive excellence.

Presiding over the tournament, Commander Kenya Navy Fleet, Brigadier Mohamed Shemote, underscored the strategic value of sports in strengthening physical conditioning, personal development and operational readiness.

“Taekwondo offers real value to sailors. Its demanding movements develop fitness, balance, agility and controlled strength. Its practice can build confidence, self-discipline and the ability to remain composed under pressure,” he stated.

Brigadier Shemote further emphasised that the respect demonstrated towards coaches, officials and opponents reinforces the discipline, professionalism and integrity expected of every sailor. He noted that the physical and psychological benefits of Taekwondo extend beyond competitive sport, contributing to individual well-being, teamwork and military effectiveness.

Beyond the medals and competitive honours, the tournament provided a platform for identifying outstanding athletes to represent the Kenya Navy at the forthcoming Chief of the Defence Forces (CDF) Challenge Cup, where they will compete against their counterparts from across the Kenya Defence Forces.

The championship reaffirmed the Kenya Navy's commitment to nurturing sporting talent, strengthening physical and mental resilience, and cultivating a disciplined, confident and mission-ready force capable of meeting the demands of modern military service.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Defence - Kenya.