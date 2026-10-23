Forging Battle-Ready Leaders For Operational Excellence

Effective military leadership is forged through rigorous training, tactical proficiency and the ability to make decisive judgments under pressure. Strengthening these competencies among Senior Non-Commissioned Officers (SNCOs) is critical to sustaining discipline, combat effectiveness and mission readiness across the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF).

The School of Armour in Isiolo has successfully concluded an intensive command training course aimed at sharpening the leadership, command and management capabilities of SNCOs, preparing them to effectively lead troops and respond to the evolving demands of modern warfare.

The training covered leadership, command, military administration, contemporary warfare and tactical decision-making. Through demanding practical exercises and realistic operational scenarios, participants strengthened their ability to exercise command under pressure, manage personnel and translate operational directives into effective tactical action.

The course also reinforced the pivotal role of SNCOs as the backbone of military leadership, responsible for enforcing discipline, mentoring junior personnel, fostering teamwork and bridging the command structure between officers and service members.

Presiding over the graduation ceremony, Commander Armoured Brigade, Brigadier Alex Kiraguri, underscored the importance of adaptive, competent and principled leadership in confronting emerging security challenges. He emphasised that continuous professional development remains essential to building a disciplined, resilient and combat-ready force.

Brigadier Kiraguri further noted that the training represented a strategic investment in strengthening combat effectiveness, administrative efficiency and operational preparedness across military formations.

The successful completion of the course reaffirms the Kenya Army's commitment to developing capable and decisive military leaders equipped to inspire confidence, uphold professional standards and deliver mission success in increasingly complex operational environments.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Defence - Kenya.