Defence Forces Rifle Association (DEFRA) Marksmen Shine With Five-Medal Haul At National Shooting Championship

Precision, speed and composure under pressure are hallmarks of exceptional marksmanship and essential attributes of military professionalism. These qualities propelled the Defence Forces Rifle Association (DEFRA) pistol team to an impressive five-medal haul at the Kenya Shooting Sports Federation (KSSF) International Practical Shooting Confederation (IPSC) League IX.

Held at the Ngong Racecourse Jockey Club Shooting Range in Nairobi, the championship brought together competitive shooters in a demanding contest of accuracy, speed and tactical execution. DEFRA delivered a strong performance, demonstrating technical proficiency, mental resilience and competitive excellence.

Leading the medal charge, Senior Private Charles Ngara clinched silver in the Production Division, while Corporal Irene Ndunda delivered a standout performance, securing bronze in the Open Division and gold in the Ladies Handgun Category.

Sergeant Agatha Muchiri further strengthened the team's medal tally with silver in the Ladies Handgun Category, while Warrant Officer Class Two Alice Njuguna claimed bronze in the same category, completing DEFRA's impressive five-medal haul.

Beyond the podium finishes, the team's performance highlighted the Kenya Defence Forces' (KDF) commitment to developing competitive marksmanship, strengthening mental discipline and nurturing sporting talent. Competitive shooting reinforces precision, sound judgment and the ability to maintain focus under pressure, qualities that complement military training and operational effectiveness.

The championship also served as a crucial preparatory platform ahead of the Kenya Open IPSC Level 3 Handgun Shooting Championship, scheduled for December 2026 at Bamburi Rifle Club in Mombasa. It further contributed to the national team selection pathway for the IPSC World Championship scheduled for January 2027 in Pattaya, Thailand.

DEFRA's achievement reaffirms the KDF's growing presence in competitive shooting and its commitment to sporting excellence, professional discipline and the development of skilled, confident and resilient marksmen capable of excelling on national and international platforms.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Defence - Kenya.