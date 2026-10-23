How Technology Is Accelerating South Sudan's Next Oil Discovery

South Sudan's resource renaissance could begin with seismic data rather than drilling rigs, as East Africa's sole oil producer looks to bring its next barrels online. With 14 exploration blocks available to investors and limited seismic coverage across much of the country's frontier acreage, advances in subsurface imaging, geophysical surveying and digital interpretation offer an opportunity to accelerate exploration, reduce geological uncertainty and bring new petroleum prospects closer to development.

The upcoming South Sudan Oil&Power (SSOP) conference, scheduled for November 24-25 in Juba, places seismic acquisition at the forefront of the country's exploration strategy. By connecting exploration opportunities with technical expertise and financing, SSOP 2026 aims to help move South Sudan's frontier acreage from geological potential to drill-ready prospects – and ultimately, new production.

From Limited Data to Drill-Ready Prospects

South Sudan currently produces oil from three consortia operating primarily across the Melut and Muglad basins, yet up to 70% of the country's territory remains under-explored. The country's strategic location and proven production history strengthen its investment appeal. Situated on major extensions of the Cretaceous rift basin system, the country offers significant potential for new discoveries across unmapped areas.

New 2D seismic acquisition could provide regional coverage across underexplored blocks, identifying basin structures, sedimentary sequences and prospective hydrocarbon traps. More targeted 3D surveys could subsequently help operators define individual prospects, refine well locations and assess geological risks before committing capital to drilling.

Reprocessing existing seismic datasets offers another route to advancing exploration without immediately undertaking extensive new acquisition campaigns. According to the Ministry of Petroleum, the country's exploration blocks consist of legacy regional gravity and magnetic compilations rather than dense 2D or 3D seismic coverage. Modern processing techniques, including advanced migration, noise attenuation and velocity modelling, can improve subsurface imaging and potentially reveal geological features that were difficult to identify using older technologies.

Uncovering Unmapped Acreage

While little to no seismic acquisition has been conducted to date, recent updates show companies are moving in this direction. The Strategic Fuel Fund – which merged into the South African National Petroleum Company (SANPC) – launched a geophysical survey campaign alongside Nilepet for Block B2 in 2023. The project was presented at SSOP 2023.

By March 2024, SANPC had completed an initial aerial geophysical survey covering approximately 47,000 km2, marking a major step toward improving geological understanding of the block. In October 2026, the SANPC issued a tender for integrated reconnaissance in Block B2, advancing preparations for a planned 2D seismic survey in the Jonglei Sub-Basin. The move represents a crucial step towards identifying new exploration plays and advancing South Sudan's exploration strategy.

Anchoring South Sudan's Exploration Renaissance

Expanded seismic coverage not only creates vital entry points for international geophysical and oilfield service companies, but could anchor South Sudan's broader exploration and production drive. The Ministry of Petroleum currently reports national output of approximately 170,000 barrels per day (bpd), while the country is targeting 230,000 bpd in the near term and 450,000 bpd over the longer term. While production growth will also depend on infrastructure, recovery improvements and operational investment, new exploration remains essential to replenishing reserves and extending the industry's productive life.

SSOP 2026 Connects Technology with Investment

As South Sudan works to convert its resource potential into new production, SSOP 2026 will provide a platform for securing the partnerships, financing and technologies needed to advance exploration. For geophysical and technology companies, the conference offers direct access to prospective exploration partners and opportunities to support new data acquisition, reprocessing and subsurface evaluation programs. For operators and investors, it provides an opportunity to assess available acreage, engage with technical partners and develop commercially viable exploration strategies.​

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Energy Capital&Power.