Kenya Navy Champions African Maritime Security And Strategic Cooperation

Growing geopolitical uncertainty, piracy, transnational maritime crime and emerging technological threats demand stronger African-led security cooperation to safeguard strategic sea lanes, maritime trade and continental economic interests.

The Kenya Defence Forces (KDF), through the Kenya Navy, reinforced Kenya's commitment to collective maritime security during the inaugural African Maritime Security Forum held at the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre (KAIPTC) in Accra, Ghana, from 14 to 15 October 2026.

Representing Kenya was Deputy Commander Kenya Navy, Brigadier John Sankale Kiswaa, who joined senior naval leaders, security experts and international partners in deliberations under the theme,“The African Maritime Landscape in Times of Geopolitical Uncertainty in 2026 and Beyond.”

Brigadier Kiswaa participated in a high-level naval panel on maritime governance alongside counterparts from Ghana, Nigeria, Sierra Leone and South Africa. Discussions focused on strengthening maritime security coordination, intelligence and information sharing, technological innovation and collective responses to emerging threats.

The Forum underscored the interconnected nature of maritime security challenges across Africa, reinforcing the strategic importance of cooperation between the Western Indian Ocean and other maritime regions in protecting sea lines of communication and countering transnational threats.

On the sidelines, Brigadier Kiswaa, representing Commander Kenya Navy, paid a courtesy call on KAIPTC Commandant, Air Vice Marshal David Anetey Akrong. Their discussions explored enhanced defence cooperation through instructor exchanges, professional military education, expertise sharing and joint capacity development.

Kenya's participation reaffirmed its strategic role in advancing maritime security in the Western Indian Ocean while strengthening continental partnerships, defence diplomacy and African-led solutions to shared security challenges.

Through sustained engagement and cooperation, the Kenya Navy continues to contribute to securing Africa's maritime domain, protecting vital trade routes and promoting regional stability, economic resilience and sustainable development.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Defence - Kenya.