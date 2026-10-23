New PIA Cabin Crew Uniforms To Debut On Inaugural Dreamliner Flight

The national flag carrier selected fashion designer Hassan Sheheryar Yasin's designs as the new face of PIA. The airline described the uniforms as "engineered for long-haul durability and ergonomic movement with soft, breathable fabrics and structured tailoring."

The designs were chosen following a competitive showcase in Karachi, with entries from Maheen Khan, Deepak and Fahad, Generation, Ismail Farid, Munib Nawaz, Deepak Perwani, Faraz Manan, Amir Adnan, and Nomi Ansari, whose uniforms had served PIA for the past 12 years.

A panel of prominent figures judged the collections, including Khaadi Founder and CEO Shamoon Sultan, House of Meeras couturier Nilofer Shahid, beauty and style veteran Nabila, Pakistan Institute of Fashion and Design Vice-Chancellor Hina Tayyaba Khalil, and 33-year PIA veteran Naseem Tehrani.

Yasin now joins a line of noted designers who have dressed PIA's cabin crew over the decades. French designer Pierre Cardin created the airline's iconic A-line tunic and hood in 1966, while Sir Hardy Amies, the late Queen Elizabeth II's royal couturier, contributed to the airline's fashion legacy in the 1970s.

Yasin said designing for the national flag carrier meant capturing collective pride and the warmth of Pakistani hospitality, adding that his designs honor heritage while reflecting modern fashion sensibilities across PIA's global network.

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