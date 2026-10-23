Azerbaijan, Colombia Discuss Literary And Cultural Cooperation

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Professor Karim Tahirov, Director of the Azerbaijan National Library, met with Colombia's Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Nelsy Raquel Munar Jaramillo, Colombian poet María del Socorro Vélez Calle, and publisher and editor Mónica Montes Ferrando at the 12th Baku International Book Fair being held in the Baku Expo Center.

The meeting focused on strengthening literary and cultural ties between Azerbaijan and Colombia, expanding cooperation between the two countries' national libraries, promoting international book exchanges, and raising awareness of each country's literary heritage.

Professor Tahirov provided the guests with an overview of the Azerbaijan National Library's activities, international partnerships, and ongoing projects. He emphasized the important role national libraries play in preserving cultural heritage and fostering dialogue among nations.

Particular attention was given to the Memorandum of Cooperation signed between the Azerbaijan National Library and the National Library of Colombia on December 6, 2023. The participants discussed opportunities to expand book and information exchanges, establish dedicated literature corners featuring publications from both countries, facilitate professional knowledge-sharing, and organize joint cultural events.

During the meeting, Colombian poet María del Socorro Vélez Caye spoke about her literary work and participation in international literary projects. Publisher Mónica Patricia Montes Ferrando introduced the activities of her publishing house, Mo Ediciones, and discussed developments in Colombia's publishing industry.

The Ambassador of Colombia to Azerbaijan, Nelsy Raquel Munar Jaramillo, underscored the importance of further strengthening cultural and literary relations between the two countries and expressed her readiness to support initiatives aimed at advancing bilateral cooperation.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the Colombian guests donated publications to the collection of the Azerbaijan National Library.