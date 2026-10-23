Russian Strikes Hit Kharkiv, Zlatopil And Nova Vodolaha, Sparking Fires And Causing Damage

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by Mayor Ihor Terekhov, according to Ukrinform.

Strikes were recorded in the Slobidskyi district, where a farm building caught fire. In the Osnovyanskyi district, the enemy struck a high-rise residential building and civilian infrastructure.

Later, it was reported that a private home in the same district had been hit, and a fire broke out at the site. According to Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, the roof of a four-story building is also on fire.

On the morning of October 23, the Russians launched an attack -according to preliminary data, with two missiles-on the city of Zlatopil.

“As a result of the Russian attack, several residential buildings and a civilian enterprise were severely damaged,” said Mayor Mykola Baksheev.

In addition, the enemy attacked the village of Nova Vodolaha.

“Today, the enemy struck the village of Nova Vodolaha again. Preliminary reports indicate it was a 'Banderole' missile. The strike hit non-residential buildings,” said community leader Oleksandr Yesin.

According to preliminary reports, there were no casualties as a result of these attacks.

In the Bezlyudivka community of Kharkiv Oblast, a large-scale fire broke out in a warehouse building as a result of a Russian strike; a fire train was deployed to extinguish the blaze, according to the State Emergency Service.

“A strike on a private enterprise's building in the Bezlyudivka community caused damage and sparked a large-scale fire,” the statement said.

Russian strike on Lozova market: Two killed, injury toll rises to 36

The State Emergency Service (SES) noted that, despite the threat of renewed shelling, SES units, firefighters from the local fire department, a fire train, as well as employees and equipment from a Kharkiv municipal utility company have been mobilized to address the aftermath of the enemy attack.

According to preliminary reports, there were no casualties.

As previously reported, Russian invaders launched strikes on Kharkiv and 12 settlements in the region over the past day, resulting in two deaths and 46 injuries, including a child.