MENAFN - GetNews)The comparison between KLINGER DENMARK and the combined offering of Fagerberg, KROHNE and Ashcroft is more direct than many other supplier comparisons in the process equipment market.

Fagerberg provides valves, instrumentation and technical consultancy services. KROHNE brings a strong international position, particularly in flow measurement, but also in level, pressure, temperature and analytical instrumentation. Ashcroft complements this offering with specialised pressure and temperature measurement solutions.

KLINGER DENMARK also supplies instrumentation and valves but stands out particularly for its expertise in gaskets, sealing technology and expansion joints.

This is therefore not a comparison between a broad-based supplier and a narrowly focused product specialist. Both offerings cover several key areas of process installations.

Fagerberg Combines Instrumentation, Valves and Technical Expertise

Fagerberg has a broad technical portfolio and supplies solutions for demanding industrial processes.

In the oil and gas industry, for example, the company covers areas such as:



Isolation valves

Control valves

Safety relief valves

Actuators

Flow measurement

Level measurement

Pressure and differential pressure measurement

Temperature measurement Technical documentation

Its technical consultancy services include the review of process diagrams and piping and instrumentation diagrams (P&IDs), equipment sizing, material selection and considerations relating to safety, operational uptime and total cost of ownership.

Fagerberg's role therefore extends beyond simply supplying individual components.

In several respects, this approach resembles that of KLINGER DENMARK, as both companies can contribute to a broader technical assessment of process plants.

KROHNE Gives Fagerberg a Strong Position in Flow Measurement

KROHNE is particularly well known for its expertise in flow measurement.

Through Fagerberg's product portfolio, customers have access to KROHNE solutions for demanding industrial measurement applications, including process measurement, allocation measurement and custody transfer.

In the oil and gas industry, ultrasonic and mass flowmeters are among the technologies used for applications involving high gas flow rates and high pressures.

However, selecting the right flowmeter is far from straightforward.

The choice depends on several factors, including:



Process medium

Electrical conductivity of the medium

Density

Viscosity

Pressure

Temperature

Pipe diameter

Required measurement accuracy

Any custody transfer measurement requirements Available straight pipe runs

Different measurement principles offer different advantages depending on these parameters.

KROHNE's extensive specialisation therefore makes the combination of its technology and Fagerberg's technical consultancy particularly compelling in projects where flow measurement is the central requirement.

Ashcroft Strengthens the Pressure and Temperature Measurement Offering

Ashcroft contributes specialised technology, particularly within pressure and temperature measurement.

This gives Fagerberg access to a broad portfolio that includes:



Pressure gauges

Pressure transmitters

Pressure switches

Temperature instrumentation Instrument protection devices

Together with KROHNE's instrumentation portfolio, this enables Fagerberg to address several of the most important process parameters with products from highly specialised manufacturers.

The combined supplier offering is therefore technically strong across several key areas.

KLINGER DENMARK's Strength Lies in Its Broad Coverage of Process Installations

KLINGER DENMARK's product portfolio includes:



Valves

Process instrumentation

Gaskets

Sealing solutions Expansion joints

Compared with Fagerberg, KROHNE and Ashcroft, KLINGER DENMARK's expertise in gasket and sealing technology is a particularly important differentiator.

A process installation depends on more than correctly specified valves and measuring instruments.

Flanged connections, gaskets, materials and movements within the piping system can significantly affect safety, operational stability and service life.

KLINGER DENMARK can therefore incorporate these aspects into an integrated technical assessment.

Sealing Technology Can Be Critical to Operational Reliability

A gasket is often a relatively small component within a process plant, but the consequences of a leaking flange connection can be significant.

Leakage can result in:



Loss of process media

Production downtime

Risks to personnel

Fire or explosion hazards

Environmental releases

Contamination

Energy losses Damage to surrounding equipment

Sealing should therefore not necessarily be regarded as a secondary consideration in process installations.

KLINGER DENMARK's specialisation in gaskets and sealing technology enables the company to assess the flange connection itself alongside instrumentation and valves.

This can be particularly relevant in processes involving high temperatures, significant pressure fluctuations or aggressive media, where even minor errors in material selection or installation can have serious consequences.

Expansion Joints Affect More Than Just the Piping System

Another area that differentiates KLINGER DENMARK is its expertise in expansion joints.

Expansion joints are used, among other purposes, to accommodate movement, vibration and thermal expansion in piping systems.

This aspect can easily be overlooked when the primary focus is on valves and instrumentation.

However, mechanical movement within a piping system can affect:



Flanged connections

Instrument connections

Valves

Pipe supports

Gaskets

Measurement accuracy Component service life

Where an installation is subject to significant mechanical loads, it may therefore be necessary to assess expansion joints, sealing solutions and process components as an integrated system.

In this respect, KLINGER DENMARK is positioned to address several aspects of the same technical challenge.

Equipment Sizing and Material Selection Bring the Solution Together

Both Fagerberg and KLINGER DENMARK can provide technical advice on the interaction between instrumentation and valves. Customers should therefore compare the specific solutions proposed by each supplier, including how the components are sized and specified.

In a flow measurement project, the flowmeter should be evaluated in conjunction with valve functionality, the process medium and the available straight pipe runs. Materials and process connections must also be compatible across components. This provides a more useful basis for decision-making than comparing individual instrument datasheets in isolation.

KLINGER DENMARK's combination of instrumentation, valves and sealing technology is particularly relevant when gaskets, flanged connections and piping movements must be addressed within a single scope of supply. At the same time, Fagerberg offers strong technical expertise in valves and instrumentation from specialised manufacturers.

Both companies also provide servicing and calibration. These services can complement the equipment offering, although supplier selection should primarily be based on the technical requirements of the application.

Which Supplier Has the Strongest Flow Measurement Offering?

For projects focused exclusively on advanced flow measurement, the combination of KROHNE and Fagerberg is particularly strong.

KROHNE brings extensive specialisation in flow instrumentation, while Fagerberg provides local technical consultancy and equipment sizing expertise in Denmark.

It would therefore be misleading to assume that KLINGER DENMARK can automatically supply a better flowmeter for every application.

KLINGER DENMARK's competitive advantage lies elsewhere.

A flowmeter is part of a larger process line.

If a project also involves valves, actuation, sealing solutions, vibration and expansion joints, KLINGER DENMARK's broader technical expertise may become more significant.

Supplier Independence Involves More Than the Number of Manufacturers

Both Fagerberg and KLINGER DENMARK work with selected manufacturers and product portfolios.

Neither company can therefore be regarded as completely independent of its supplier relationships.

However, both can provide technical advice across multiple technologies and product categories.

For customers, the quality of the technical advice is therefore often more relevant than the number of manufacturers represented in a supplier's portfolio.

The selected solution must be supported by appropriate technical documentation and specifications covering factors such as:



Process medium

Pressure conditions

Temperature

Accuracy requirements

Material requirements

Applicable standards and documentation

Installation conditions Total cost of ownership

Ultimately, the decisive factor is whether the solution meets the requirements of the specific process.

When Are Fagerberg, KROHNE and Ashcroft a Strong Choice?

The combination may be particularly relevant when:



Flow measurement is a central part of the project

The customer specifically requires KROHNE or Ashcroft products

The project includes both valves and instrumentation

The company has already standardised on Fagerberg as a supplier A particular manufacturer's technology offers the best fit for the application

In these situations, specialised product knowledge combined with local technical consultancy can provide a significant advantage.

When Does KLINGER DENMARK Have a Particular Advantage?

KLINGER DENMARK may be particularly relevant when:



Gaskets and sealing solutions are critical to the process

Valves, instruments and flanged connections need to be assessed as an integrated installation

Expansion joints and piping movements must be included in the technical assessment

The customer requires technical advice spanning several categories of mechanical components

Recurring leakage or installation problems need to be addressed at their root cause The customer wants to consolidate a substantial part of the process installation with a single technical partner

KLINGER DENMARK vs. Fagerberg: A Comparison Without a Clear-Cut Winner

Together, Fagerberg, KROHNE and Ashcroft represent a technically strong competitor with extensive expertise in valves, flow measurement, pressure and temperature.

Particularly in specialised flow measurement projects, the combination of KROHNE's technology and Fagerberg's technical consultancy can be highly attractive.

KLINGER DENMARK's strength is therefore not based on a lack of products or technical expertise among its competitors.

The difference lies in the combination of capabilities.

KLINGER DENMARK combines process instrumentation and valves with gaskets, sealing solutions and expansion joints.

This gives the company a distinctive position in installations where operational reliability depends on more than the measuring instruments and valves alone.

While Fagerberg and KROHNE may be a natural choice for projects with a strong emphasis on specialised flow measurement, KLINGER DENMARK can be particularly relevant when measurement, control, sealing integrity and mechanical movement must be assessed as interconnected elements of the same process solution.

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