Arbor Sanguinis Trees Of Blood The Blood Covenant Trilogy

MENAFN - GetNews)Shane Wiltfang Unveils a Dark Conspiracy Rooted in Scripture in Arbor Sanguinis: Trees of Blood. The first installment of the Blood Covenant Trilogy combines a chilling murder investigation, hidden bloodlines, and biblical mysteries in a gripping Christian supernatural thriller.

A body deliberately arranged to be discovered. A New York police officer drawn into a mystery far beyond an ordinary murder investigation. And a trail of secrets leading to powerful families whose influence stretches back to the founding of America.

In Arbor Sanguinis: Trees of Blood, author Shane Wiltfang introduces readers to a world where criminal investigation collides with ancient conspiracies, biblical history, and a spiritual conflict that has endured for generations.

The first installment of the Blood Covenant Trilogy follows a New York police officer investigating a suspicious death that gradually reveals something far more disturbing. As the investigation deepens, the evidence points toward wealthy, respected families who have remained hidden in plain sight, protecting a purpose older than the nation itself.

What begins as a search for a killer becomes a confrontation with forces whose influence reaches beyond any single crime. Joined by a small circle of individuals, the officer discovers that uncovering the truth carries consequences none of them could have anticipated. Their pursuit of justice ultimately becomes a test of courage, loyalty, and faith.

Unlike conventional crime thrillers, Arbor Sanguinis draws its central ideas directly from Scripture. Wiltfang spent more than thirty years studying the King James Bible, developing a story rooted in biblical accounts of kings, kingdoms, bloodlines, and the enduring struggle between good and evil.

For Wiltfang, biblical inspiration was never intended to be merely decorative. It became the foundation of the entire narrative.

His dedication to authenticity also shaped the novel's investigative elements. Drawing on extensive personal research, he carefully examined the procedures, historical details, and locations featured throughout the trilogy, seeking to create a fictional world grounded in recognizable realities.

Beyond its supernatural mysteries, the novel explores the moral choices individuals face when confronted with uncomfortable truths. Its characters must decide whether to retreat from danger or stand together against forces that appear far more powerful than themselves.

At the heart of the story is a conviction that evil, however deeply established or carefully concealed, is not beyond resistance. Through faith, unity, and perseverance, ordinary individuals can find the strength to confront extraordinary challenges.

This message reflects the biblical passage that helped shape Wiltfang's vision, Ephesians 6:13, which calls believers to put on the whole armor of God and remain steadfast in the face of evil.

Wiltfang's personal experiences also influenced the emotional struggles of his characters. Having served in the United States Army during Operations Desert Shield and Desert Storm, he brings a perspective informed by military service, personal challenges, and the resilience of people who remain committed to their convictions even when doing so comes at a cost.

With its combination of detective fiction, historical intrigue, supernatural suspense, and Christian themes, Arbor Sanguinis: Trees of Blood offers readers a story in which discovering the truth is only the beginning. The greater challenge lies in deciding what to do once that truth can no longer be ignored.

The complete Blood Covenant Trilogy is available in Kindle, paperback, and hardcover editions. The story continues in Reliquiarum Invictarum: The Unconquered Remnant and concludes with Rationarium Sanguinis: The Devil's Bible.

For readers drawn to mysteries that challenge perceptions of history, faith, and the nature of evil, Shane Wiltfang's trilogy presents a journey where the stakes extend far beyond solving a crime.

The hunt begins here.

About the Author

Shane Wiltfang is the author of the Blood Covenant Trilogy, a series of Christian supernatural thrillers inspired by more than thirty years of studying the King James Bible.

Born in Indiana, Wiltfang served in the United States Army during Operations Desert Shield and Desert Storm, including time in South Korea. His professional experiences later took him to Virginia, Bethesda, and Fort Meade.

Combining his longstanding interest in Scripture with independent research into historical events, investigative procedures, and real-world locations, Wiltfang developed a trilogy exploring faith, hidden histories, and the enduring struggle between good and evil.

Outside of writing, he shares his home with his Staffordshire Terrier, Bella, and his Quaker parrot, Preacher.

Book Information

Title: Arbor Sanguinis: Trees of Blood

Series: Blood Covenant Trilogy, Book One

Author: Shane Wiltfang

Genre: Christian Supernatural Thriller / Mystery / Suspense

Available Formats: Kindle, Paperback, and Hardcover

Author Website:

Global Book Network - Shane Wiltfang, Author of Arbor Sanguinis