Calabasas Pickleball Club Chooses VAIR As Its Official Club Rating System

MENAFN - GetNews) Partnership brings VAIR's official club rating system to Calabasas Pickleball Club, giving members a clear path to becoming VAIRified announces that Calabasas Pickleball Club has chosen VAIR as its official club rating system, giving members a clear pathway to becoming VAIRified. The partnership also welcomes the club's Director of Pickleball, PPA Tour professional Gabe Joseph, as a VAIR Pro certified rater.

NAPLES, FL - OCTOBER 23, 2026 - VAIR today announced that Calabasas Pickleball Club has selected VAIR as its official club rating system. PPA Tour professional Gabriel“Gabe” Joseph, the club's Director of Pickleball, is also now a VAIR Pro certified rater.

The addition of Calabasas Pickleball Club expands VAIR's presence in Southern California's pickleball community, bringing its rating system to a facility with 600+ members and a commitment to welcoming players of every level.

“Calabasas Pickleball Club has built a community that cares about the quality of the player experience, and we're proud they've chosen VAIR as their official club rating system,” said Mike Barker, CEO of VAIR.“With Gabe Joseph now a VAIR Pro certified rater, that community gains a professional's perspective to help players understand their level and take the next step in their development.”

Joseph's VAIR Pro certification brings professional playing experience to VAIR's certified rater community. A Southern California native, Joseph earned a singles gold medal at the 2023 PPA Tour Takeya Showcase and works directly with players through his leadership role at Calabasas Pickleball Club.

Founded by longtime friends Brad Gold and Brian Lando, Calabasas Pickleball Club opened in May 2024. Its selection of VAIR establishes a shared framework for player ratings within the club.

“Our goal has always been to create a club where players can find great competition, improve their game and feel part of a community,” said Brad Gold, CEO of Calabasas Pickleball Club.“Choosing VAIR gives us a consistent foundation for player ratings, and having Gabe Joseph as a VAIR Pro certified rater brings his experience and knowledge of our players into that process.”

For more information about Calabasas Pickleball Club, visit calabasaspb. To learn more about VAIR, visit vairified.

About VAIR

VAIR is a global AI-powered pickleball rating and performance ecosystem built to provide a more complete picture of player ability. By combining advanced technology, integrated performance data and certified human evaluation, VAIR measures how players perform, not simply whether they win or lose. Through VAIR ratings, VAIR+, VAIRified assessments and its expanding network of clubs, coaches, events and partners, VAIR helps players understand their game, track their progress and improve with confidence.

About the Calabasas Pickleball Club

Built on friendship and created for players, Calabasas Pickleball Club is a pickleball destination in Calabasas, California. Founded by lifelong friends and local residents Brad Gold and Brian Lando, the club opened on Memorial Day 2024 with 16 lighted outdoor courts across more than six acres. CPC brings players of every level together through competitive play, instruction and a welcoming community. The club also served as a filming location for the pickleball comedy The Dink.

Location Info: Calabasas Pickleball Club 5155 Old Scandia Ln, Calabasas, CA 91302 18184440808