Kingkonree KKR® Expands Custom Solid Surface Bathroom And Interior Solutions For Global Hotel Projects

MENAFN - GetNews)KingKonree International China Surface Industrial Co., Ltd. (KKR®), a premier solid surface manufacturer with over 26 years of specialized innovation in molding, thermoforming, and architectural fabrication, has announced an expanded focus on delivering custom solid surface bathroom and interior solutions specifically designed for the global hospitality and hotel industry. Backed by more than two decades of project execution experience, a 25,000-square-meter manufacturing facility, a team of 150+ skilled technicians, and an international portfolio exceeding 2,000 completed hospitality developments, KingKonree is scaling its engineering and production operations to meet growing international demand.

As commercial hotels and hospitality venues require highly durable, aesthetically pleasing, and easy-to-maintain interiors, KingKonree provides bespoke manufacturing tailored to exact project specifications. Leveraging its own advanced manufacturing facilities and extensive project experience, the company produces sanitary ware, vanity countertops, solid surface sheets, and integrated bathroom solutions built to withstand the high-traffic demands of commercial applications.

KingKonree works directly with hospitality clients, architects, and developers to bring unique interior visions to life. Rather than limiting clients to standard catalogs, the company provides customized solutions built precisely around the customer's individual designs, structural specifications, and overall project requirements. This flexibility allows hotel developers to maintain consistent, high-end branding across guest bathrooms and public restroom facilities.

To streamline collaboration, KingKonree tailors its engineering and logistical workflows to support key hospitality stakeholders:



Hotel Developers & Owners: Balancing overall budget parameters, custom visual concepts, rigid quality thresholds, and scheduled multi-phase delivery dates.

Architects & Interior Designers: Translating initial creative concepts, CAD files, and 3D renderings into fully manufacturable, dimensionally precise solid surface components.

General Contractors: Synchronizing technical shop drawings, structural tolerances, on-site installation clearances, and strict site-delivery milestones.

Procurement Teams: Simplifying complex sourcing with comprehensive Bill of Quantities (BOQ) support, rapid physical prototyping, international certification compliance, and consolidated volume pricing. Hotel Operators & Global Brands: Enforcing strict corporate design guidelines and seamless visual uniformity across guest rooms, public lounges, and multi-property brand rollouts.

Solving Critical Hospitality Construction Challenges

Large-scale hotel construction and renovations frequently face logistical bottlenecks, inconsistent finishes across guest units, and costly multi-vendor coordination. KingKonree has developed an integrated manufacturing framework specifically designed to mitigate these risks:



Agile Engineering for Design Revisions: When room layouts, plumbing rough-ins, or edge profiles shift during construction, KKR works directly from updated architectural drawings, re-confirming dimensions, custom molds, and finishes prior to production runs.

Volume Consistency Across Hundreds of Keys: To eliminate visible color or texture discrepancies between early approval samples and mass production runs, KKR operates strict batch-control standards across its 25,000 m2 plant, conducting multi-point quality checks for dimensions, color uniformity, and surface finish before dispatch.

Single-Source Consolidated Supply: Instead of sourcing washbasins, custom vanities, bathtubs, and shower receptors from separate vendors, KKR provides an integrated solid surface package. This unified approach eliminates finger-pointing, aligns lead times, and ensures identical material finishes throughout the property. High-Traffic Durability and Repairability: Engineered for continuous commercial use and exposure to sanitizing agents, KKR non-porous composite surfaces feature seamless, joint-free transitions that prevent bacterial infiltration. Minor scratches or stains can be restored on-site using standard polishing pads without replacing the fixture. All hospitality products are supported by a 2-year commercial warranty.

Comprehensive Product Systems: From Guest Rooms to Public Spaces

KingKonree's expanded manufacturing capabilities encompass three primary hospitality divisions:



Bathroom Vanity Solutions: Custom vanity tops, seamlessly integrated washbasins, undermount sink configurations, and floating shelf structures.

Complete Guest Bathroom Fixtures: Freestanding and alcove bathtubs, low-profile and custom-dimension shower trays, matching wall claddings, and functional accessories. Public & Front-of-House Architectural Countertops: High-traffic reception desks, concierge counters, lobby bar surfaces, and dining tabletops engineered through thermoforming and seamless jointing.

Proven International Portfolio and Global Credentials

KingKonree's solid surface solutions are deployed across leading luxury, boutique, and business hotel brands worldwide. Recent landmark projects include:



Mercedes-Benz Places (Dubai): Engineered custom transparent resin luxury bathtubs.

Little National Hotel (Adelaide, Australia): Manufactured custom solid surface vanity tops with seamlessly integrated basins.

Four Points by Sheraton (San José, Costa Rica): Supplied custom-dimension solid surface shower trays for comprehensive guest room renovations.

Mercure Miri City Centre (Malaysia): Supplied integrated vanity tops and washbasin units.

InterContinental Tahiti Resort & Spa: Manufactured standalone luxury solid surface bathtubs. Additional global brand installations include the Delano Dubai, Waldorf Astoria Malaysia, and The Brock Niagara Falls Fallsview Tapestry by Hilton.

All manufacturing complies with stringent international standards, backed by ISO 9001 quality management certification, CE certification for solid surface sheets and sanitary basins, and UL compliance.

End-to-End "Drawing to Delivery" Execution

Every project follows a transparent 7-step quality control protocol:

Client Consultation & Requirement Analysis: Reviewing architectural scopes, finishes, and budget targets.Shop Drawings & Sample Verification: Producing customized CAD details, color swatches, and physical product mockups for designer sign-off.Contract & Technical Sign-off: Finalizing milestone schedules, production tolerances, and quality benchmarks.Precision Molding & Assembly: Utilizing CNC tooling, advanced thermoforming, and precision casting.Quality Assurance & Pre-Shipment Inspection: Conducting 100% dry-fit dimensional checks, load-bearing tests, and surface finish reviews.Protective Packaging & Export Logistics: Applying heavy-duty export crating designed for safe international container shipping.Dedicated After-Sales & Warranty Support: Supplying installation documentation, repair kits, and ongoing technical guidance.

With a strong commitment to reliable manufacturing and responsive project support, KingKonree manages every step of the process to ensure consistent product quality for its customers worldwide. By combining material innovation with functional design, the company delivers resilient, long-lasting solid surface installations that elevate the standard of hotel interiors.

For more information regarding KingKonree's custom hospitality solutions and to view a portfolio of related hotel projects, please visit .

Address: Room No. 2408-2508, Building 5A, Longguang Jiuzuan, Longhua District, Shenzhen, China.

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About KingKonree

Founded in 2000, KingKonree is a professional manufacturer specializing in solid surface products including sanitary ware, countertops, solid surface sheets and related solutions for residential and commercial applications. With its own manufacturing facilities and extensive project experience, the company provides standard products as well as customized solutions based on customers' designs, specifications, and project requirements. KingKonree serves customers worldwide, with a focus on consistent product quality, reliable manufacturing, and responsive project support. Its mission is to combine material innovation, functional design, and responsible manufacturing to deliver durable solid surface solutions for global customers.

Exhibition Information: KingKonree will attend Autumn Canton Fair ( Oct 23–27, 2026; Booth NO.: 9.1 I40-41 ) & Dubai Exhibition Big 5 Global ( Nov 23–26, 2026; Stand NO.: Rashid C170 )