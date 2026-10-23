Chris Scharff's Book MEMORIES: My Life Story Traces His Journey From Wartime Germany To A Career In America

MENAFN - GetNews)Chris Scharff Book | MEMORIES: My Life Story In his memoir, Chris Scharff shares a life-spanning story of migration, family, perseverance, and professional reinvention, from wartime Germany to a 26-year career with Yamaha in the United States.

New York, NY - October 23, 2026 - Born in Germany during the Second World War, Chris Scharff's life has taken him across postwar Europe, southern Africa, and the United States. In MEMORIES: My Life Story, Scharff recounts the experiences that shaped his journey, from his family's escape from East Germany to his eventual retirement after a 26-year career with Yamaha in the United States.

The book follows a life shaped by displacement, changing circumstances, professional reinvention, and family relationships. Through personal recollections, Scharff offers a perspective on the people, decisions, and unexpected opportunities that influenced his path across countries and generations.

From Wartime Germany to a New Life Abroad

Scharff's story begins in Germany during the Second World War, when he experienced life in Berlin and later in a smaller town in southeastern Germany. His family's subsequent escape from the region led them through a series of displaced persons camps in Belgium and England before they reached Scotland and eventually secured passage to South Africa, his mother's homeland.

Settling in Durban, Scharff continued his education before beginning his working life in banking, where he met his future wife. His journey later took him to Rhodesia, where he entered the tobacco-farming industry and gained experience working on several farms.

He eventually became a farm manager in a northern agricultural region, overseeing operations as new land was developed for tobacco and corn cultivation. During this period, his reflections on Africa's changing circumstances prompted a conversation with his father in the United States that would lead to another major transition.

Starting Over and Building a Career in Technology

Scharff's move to the United States with his wife and daughter opened a new chapter in his professional life. After working with his father and another company, he returned to education to study computer programming, entering a field that offered opportunities beyond his earlier agricultural experience.

That decision led to a career with Yamaha's music division in the United States. Beginning as a programmer, Scharff progressed through the organization to become vice president and general manager of its Information Systems Division. He retired from those positions after 26 years with the company.

The transition from farming in Africa to information technology in America forms a central part of his story, illustrating how new skills, changing circumstances, and opportunities can redirect a person's professional life.

Remembering the People and Moments That Matter

Beyond its account of international relocation and career changes, MEMORIES: My Life Story reflects on the personal experiences that remain meaningful long after circumstances change. The book considers the importance of family, friendship, quiet courage, and the moments that shape an individual's understanding of life.

Rather than presenting a life story solely through professional milestones, Scharff invites readers to look at the experiences behind them: the difficult transitions, relationships and decisions that influence the direction of a life.

His memoir offers a personal account of a journey through war, migration, work and retirement, while encouraging readers to reflect on their own experiences and the people who have made a lasting difference.

About Chris Scharff

Chris Scharff was born in Germany to a German father and an English mother. Following his childhood during the Second World War, he moved with his family to South Africa, where he received his education before working in banking and later pursuing a career in agriculture in Rhodesia.

He subsequently relocated to the United States with his wife and daughter, studied computer programming and joined Yamaha's music division. He went on to serve as vice president and general manager of the Information Systems Division before retiring after 26 years with the company. Scharff now lives in San Diego County, California.

Through MEMORIES: My Life Story, he shares recollections of the experiences, relationships and transitions that shaped his life.